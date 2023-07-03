Matt’s Take: A busy time in Queen City — Taylor Smith and those incredible Cincinnati Reds

By Matthew McAdow

NKyTribune sports columnist

As we all know by now, it was a very busy weekend in the Queen City as Taylor Swift took the stage at Paycor Stadium for two concerts. While I certainly like some of her music, my wife and I didn’t make the trip and stuck to our weekend at Great American Ballpark. The 12-time Grammy Award Winner put on quite a show it appears per my social media feeds, and I thought today would be a great time to associate some of her song names with Reds players before the All-Star Break.

Shake it Off! – This song is associated with Joey Votto. After a hot start, the future Hall of Famer has went ice cold at the plate. I trust that he still has some magic left in the tank and will soon “shake off” this aggravating slump.

Wildest Dreams – This song is associated with a former Red, Tyler Mahle. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would get Steer, Encarnacion-Strand, and Benson (through a different trade) all for Tyler Mahle. Be thankful for Mahle and Nick Krall every time you lay down to sleep,

Stay Stay Stay – This song is associated with Elly De La Cruz, as every Cincinnati fan hopes Elly will “Stay Stay Stay” in Cincinnati for years to come.

Vigilante Sh*t – This song is associated with Will Benson. Many “wrote him off” after a cold start, but he has proven over the last month that he is one of the most talented players on this Reds roster.

Innocent – This song is associated with Spencer Steer, as he appears so innocent…. Yet he is filled with raw emotion and talent that is on display each time he takes the field.

Bye Bye Baby – This song is associated with Wil Myers. Wil was supposed to be the best off-season signing for this team, yet the Reds had too much talent and had to say “Bye Bye” to Wil.

Alright, enough of this…Let’s talk baseball (Lol)

Ace Abbott

After another stellar performance, I never thought I would be saying this at the beginning of the year, but Andrew Abbott is the best pitcher on the Reds roster. He received a much-deserved standing ovation as he came off the field against the Padres which included 7.2 IP, 1 R, 4 H, and 12 K’s on 101 pitches. His ERA now sits at 1.21 and seems to get better each time he takes the field. Through 6 starts, he has recorded 42 strikeouts and is quickly becoming a fan favorite. He is the first pitcher since 1900 to record at least 40 K’s, while allowing 5 runs or fewer in his first 6 starts. He has phenomenal stuff on the mound and he certainly received validation this past Sunday against one of the best lineups in all of baseball.

All-Star Diaz

As much as I want Alexis Diaz to get some time off from baseball, along with some much-needed rest, I am happy that he has officially been named a 2023 All-Star. He is nearly perfect on the year, as he has posted 23/24 in save situations thus far. He is the first relief pitcher to be named to the All-Star game from Cincinnati since Aroldis Chapman in 2015. He is everything you want in a closer and he highly deserves the praise he has received from those inside and outside the organization. My selfishness wants him to rest during the break, but this is something he should definitely take advantage of. All of Cincinnati is more than proud to call Diaz our closer night-in and night-out.

Friedl Snub

With the excitement of McLain, De La Cruz, and even Steer, I feel that many are overlooking the year that T.J. Friedl is having. While all of the players above are truly special, I was really hoping to see Friedl make the roster for the All-Star game.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from Arizona somehow made it over our star-studded young core, yet the statistics prove Friedl was certainly “snubbed.” Friedl has a higher fWAR, bWAR, batting average, O.B.P., and 13 more stolen bases. While I think the young core is highly exciting, I feel like Friedl truly deserves more attention than what he has received. While dealing with some injuries in the season, he has managed to bat .309 and nearly led the team in O.B.P. at .373. He has mastered the bunt as of late and his speed adds so much to the beginning of the order. When discussing the excitement of this young core, don’t forget just how good T.J. has been.

Break Approaching

The All-Star Break is quickly approaching and this Reds ball club is still tied for first place in the division. Before the break, Cincinnati will take on the Nationals and Brewers, along with taking on the Brewers right after the All-Star Break. These next 3 series truly could determine just how this season is going to go. A lot of ground could be gained or lost with 6 games quickly approaching against the Milwaukee Brewers. With Greene and Lodolo still out a few weeks, it is imperative that Ashcraft and Williamson play to their abilities to fill in the gaps of this young rotation. As Santillan and Antone are soon to return to this bullpen, I am also looking forward to the return of a healthy starting rotation. Every time I read an update on their health status, I quickly think of that line from Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire… ”Help is on the way Dear!”

Matthew McAdow is a freelance sports columnist writing about the Reds and Bengal for a number of regional publications, including the NKyTribune.