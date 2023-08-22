Constance Alexander: Flutist Stephanie Rea flaunts classical convention with R-rated recital

“It’s like a TED Talk with flute and the f-word” is how the flyer explains the upcoming performance by Murray State University Professor Stephanie Rea.

Described as “a rising star” and “a name to be remembered,” by Flutist Quarterly, Dr. Rea has an R-rated tale to tell. Her solo performance at 7:30 p.m., Saturday August 26 in MSU’s Performing Arts Hall, will reveal her passion for flute, music theory, and storytelling, with a little hot sauce thrown in.

“There is some adult language,” Rea says.

The one-woman show, The Next Best Thing, begins with her admission, “I have been doing this a long, long time.”

She then confesses, “There is no more boring way to have one hour of flute, programmed with remarks about metric structure.”

Rather than fall into a mundane trap, she was inspired to compose her “origin story,” a tragi-comic tale of how she came to the flute as her instrument of choice. The 5-act structure mingles storytelling with flute intervals and snippets of music theory tucked discreetly into the narrative.

“The stories are the real star of the show,” Rea explains.

Act I begins with her move to Murray in 2000. She was engaged at the time, and had relocated to take the position at MSU. Unexpectedly, her fiancé called the wedding off.

It was “everything, everywhere, all at once,” she quips, adding that WKMS-FM, the National Public Radio affiliate, provided solace. Late-night programming of host Tracy Ross, on “Beyond the Edge,” was a comfort.

“I snuggled up to the clock radio,” she confesses, alluding to WKMS programming and the soothing morning news voice of Bob Edwards. On Saturdays there was solace via the sonorous tones of Scott Simon.

“I fell in love with their voices,” she says.

When she discovered NPR’s “This American Life,” she developed a crush on producer Ira Glass, and was consoled by his contention that, “Special people with special stories are everywhere.”

Reflecting on the life journey that led her to the flute, Rea decided that her special story could be a candidate for a feature on “This American Life.” She checked out the process to submit stories, and began putting her ideas together.

Investing many hours in preparing her proposal, she finally submitted it and then waited for a response.

The presentation includes projected images to amplify her tale, including shots of Ira Glass and other people and ideas included in the talk. In addition, she plays the flute, featuring a range of pieces, including an etude she says, “is as cute as Ira Glass.”

Her origin story goes back to grade 4, when she and a friend “rode bikes all over the place.” One of those adventures ended in loss that translated into a lifelong relationship with a series of dentists.

And oh, there will be blood.

That detail, among others, packs the best wallop when explained with the passion that Dr. Rea brings to her one-woman show.

One last thing: As far as Ira Glass goes, Rea still awaits his response.

There is no admission fee for the August 26 performance, but the audience will be encouraged to make donations to WKMS-FM. The recital is one of several regional events associated with the NPR affiliate’s Donor Appreciation Month.