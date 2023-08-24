Listen up Northern Kentucky! It’s corn season, and Butch Stephenson may have the best ears around

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune Reporter

This is corny. Real corny. For 25 years Butch Stephenson has been on the corner of Rt. 18 and Greenview Road, in Florence. Seven days-a-week. From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Selling, gulp – corn.

“I’ve been at the same spot for 25 years,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “A good friend told us about it, and it’s worked out.”

From July through September, Stephenson loads his truck with ears of corn.

“That’s corn season,” he says.

And the cars line-up, drive through as the 74-year-old Covington native meets and greets – many by name – as he hands them their bags with a dozen ears of corn.

“Actually,” he said, “Since we’re having such a good season, we’ll give those who purchase a dozen – 13 ears – and seven ears for those who want a half-dozen.”

Stephenson grows his corn on the 32-acre Sandy Land Acres Farm in Petersburg, and has his brother and two hired hands to help.

“It’s been really dry this season,” he said, “but our irrigation system saved us.”

And what really saved him was introducing Silver King Corn.

“We did that some 20-plus years ago,” he said, “And it made a difference.”

Silver King replaced Silver Queen corn, he said. “It holds up longer in the field, and it’s much sweeter. People enjoy it better.”

So Butch, what makes corn so popular?

“People love corn for their summer-season picnics, parties, and of course they can grill it,” he said.

Perhaps it’s the corn – maybe it’s Butch – but the line never wavered for his goodies.

In fact, Stephanie Roland, a Florence resident was next to be served.

“It’s the best corn anywhere,” she said. “I’ve been coming here as long as Butch – for at least once-a-week – every year.”

Stephenson’s schedule is pretty straight forward. “I bag the corn in the morning with my helpers,” he said, “and I handle the rest myself.”

When he first started, his ‘spot’ was occupied by a Convenient Store, then an IGA – now a liquor store has its roots on Butch Stephenson’s outdoor office.

“We just parked and sold our corn back then,” he said, “we’re paying rent now.”

A bag of a dozen of Stephenson’s corn is nine dollars – with an extra ear tossed in. A half dozen – with seven ears – goes for seven dollars.

And there’s no time for rest for Butch Stephenson when corn-season is over.

“We do the Haunted Hay Ride, from about September 15th to November 1st,” he said. “Only two days-a-week, Fridays and Saturdays.”

That probably gives Butch Stephenson some time to enjoy his corn.