Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope ‘elated’ with staff, progress of building first Wildcat roster

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Now that he has his staff intact, Kentucky coach Mark Pope has spent the past week seeking and signing players and will continue building a roster for the upcoming season.

Pope was dealt pretty much an empty hand to work with when all of Kentucky’s incoming freshmen class – except one – backed out of their letters of intent, while all of the returnees opted to enter the transfer portal or declared for the NBA Draft.

The team’s current roster features transfers Lamont Butler (San Diego State), Collin Chandler (BYU), Otega Oweh (Oklahoma), Amari Williams (Drexel), Andrew Carr (Wake Forest) and newcomer and Kentucky Mr. Basketball Travis Perry (Lyon County).

Pope said the Wildcats have their sights set on 29 players on his “big board,” a number that enlarges or dwindles depending on the circumstances on a day-by-day basis.

“Every time somebody breaks a little bit in our direction or maybe fades a little bit out of our direction, as we do more research and more reconnaissance and hear more information about guys and how they’re built, it doesn’t just change the picture for that player, it changes the picture for almost all 30 guys,” Pope said during an interview with Kentucky Sports Radio on Monday.

“I’m elated with where we are right now. We’ve got a ton of work to do. We feel like we’re really close in a lot of areas. I feel like we’re spending an inordinate amount of time as a staff, late nights, early mornings, we just keep talking it through to make sure we get the right collection. We’re happy with where we are and we’re excited about the coming weeks.”

When asked if he will be able to fill all 13 scholarship spots on the roster, Pope said “we’ll see” but added he and his staff have “zeroed in on a short list of guys and ended up with, actually, the four guys that I was desperate to get.”

“We’re taking a little pause,” he said. “I have some more people to add to the staff but I need to take a little pause right now and just kind of see how our pieces are fitting together and then we’ll go light speed again. It’s like a surgical pause where you get a chance to breathe it in and see exactly where you are and what you need. I imagine as we get to that place, there will be a lot of things that come into play.”

Pope also has been busy putting together a schedule, which he says is currently in “triage mode.” Pope has been getting input from assistant Mark Fox and St. John’s coach Rick Pitino.

“He knows this business better than anybody,” Pope said. “He has a good idea of what we’re going through right now. I think that would be super fun for Big Blue Nation, for St. John’s, would be really incredibly special to me so that’s something we’re going to work on. But we’ll get to scheduling here in the coming weeks.”