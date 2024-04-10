Study examining potential for hydrogen-powered truck operations in Kentucky released by state

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s (EEC) Office of Energy Policy (OEP) announced Tuesday the results of a feasibility study on hydrogen-powered truck operations in the state.

The year-long feasibility study could help advance Kentucky’s hydrogen economy, reduce freight emissions, and support leadership in the manufacturing and transportation sectors.

Completed by HDR, Inc. an engineering firm in Lexington, through the efforts by Kentucky’s regional Hydrogen Hub Workgroup, The “Hydrogen-Powered Truck Operations in Kentucky Feasibility Study” examines the potential for hydrogen-powered truck operations in Kentucky, identifying opportunities, constraints and possible funding sources.

Over the last several years, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has established a federally designated national network of Hydrogen Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFCs). In Kentucky, the Hydrogen AFCs include the major interstates: I-64, I-65, I-71 and I-75.



The AFC designations allow Kentucky to pursue funding for public hydrogen stations along these highways. According to the study, the goal would be to construct a public hydrogen fueling station on these corridors that are no more than 150 miles apart in any direction of travel, and no more than five miles from the nearest interchange or intersection along the AFC. The major difference between this and the EV charging network proposal is EV stations would be required every 50 miles.

The study recommended two primary options:

• A single public refueling station built as a hub for regional operations that could serve to support some combination of shipping company operations (e.g., Amazon, DHL, UPS), major manufacturing operations (e.g., Toyota or Ford) and/or transit operators (e.g., TARC, TANK, or Lextran).

• A multi-station long-distance refueling operation, which would likely involve freight shipping for one or more major manufacturing companies (e.g., Toyota, Ford, or GM), though other long-distance delivery companies may be interested in being part of it.

“This study is an excellent example of collaboration and transparency among stakeholders representing public and private sectors,” said EEC Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman. “Working together, we have created a realistic pathway to support policy and incentives for low-carbon fuel in our transportation sector.”

Hydrogen and other low-carbon renewable fuels are a key priority in Governor Beshear’s Energy Strategy, KYE3, where energy, economic development and the environment are interconnected, Goodman noted.

The full study is here.