Easterseals Redwood, Clovernook Center partnership to expand services for people with disabilities

Easterseals Redwood and Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired announced a new partnership that will expand services for people with disabilities throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Easterseals Redwood is an agency striving for 100% equity, access, and inclusion for people with disabilities, military veterans, and people facing economic disadvantages; and Clovernook Center empowers people who are blind or visually impaired to lead active, productive, and independent lives.

This partnership will bring more services to both sides of the Ohio River with the purpose of supporting more people with disabilities in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region. Easterseals Redwood’s Work and Grow program, which provides community, volunteer, and day services for people with disabilities, will now operate at Clovernook Procter Center at Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired in North College Hill. Clovernook Center is now offering some of its youth programming at Easterseals Redwood’s Fort Mitchell location.

“Our region is uniquely situated with the banks of the Ohio River serving as the state border, but the river shouldn’t be a barrier to providing people with the support and resources they need to experience success,” said Aaron Wagner, Executive VP of Disability Services & Operations at Easterseals Redwood. “This partnership between Easterseals Redwood and Clovernook Center not only provides the opportunity to do more with our funding and expand programming, but it also provides the bridge to further make the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area inclusive for everyone to achieve their fullest potential.”

Through the partnership, Clovernook Center is now hosting one of its many monthly Youth Adaptive Sports & Leisure activities at Easterseals Redwood in Fort Mitchell.

The program offers a variety of activities to children including tennis, goalball, art, music and more at locations around Greater Cincinnati. Each sport or activity is adapted for those with visual impairments.

Easterseals Redwood’s adult day program now has a facility with the necessary accessibility and space to introduce new activities and add participants to the program.

“This partnership is allowing us to expand our footprint into Northern Kentucky,” said Chris Faust, President and CEO of Clovernook Center. “By sharing our spaces and resources, both nonprofits have the opportunity to grow and be where our clients need us both in Ohio and Kentucky.”

To learn more, please contact Easterseals Redwood at EastersealsRedwood.org or Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired at clovernook.org.

