Conner gets first 9th Region softball tournament win since 2019 in opening round games on Sunday

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

A busy week of high school sports tournaments got under way Sunday when first-round games in the 9th Region softball playoffs were completed at four different sites despite afternoon rain showers.

Two of the games lasted only five innings because the winning teams had double-digit leads at that point. Notre Dame defeated Dayton, 11-0, and Cooper knocked off Lloyd, 17-5, in those mercy rule decisions.

Two-time defending region champion Highlands got past Holy Cross, 6-0, in another game on Monday. Senior pitcher Kaitlyn Dixon threw a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts for the Bluebirds.

In the closest game of the day, Conner clipped Dixie Heights, 2-1, in a pitchers’ duel. The winner was Conner senior Mollie Sharp, who allowed three hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks.

Conner (18-11) advances to the 9th Region semifinal for the first time since 2019 and will play Notre Dame (18-7) at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Thomas More University field on campus. One of Conner’s five one-run losses this season came against Notre Dame, 1-0, on April 18.

The second 9th Region semifinal game at 5 p.m. Tuesday at TMU will be Highlands (25-12) vs. Cooper (20-10), the top teams in the bracket based on the statewide Ratings Point Index that ranks teams according to record and strength of schedule. Highlands won the regular season game against Cooper, 6-3, on April 29.

Campbell County and Brossart will be playing downstate opponents in the 10th Region softball tournament that begins Monday at Scott. Brossart was the last local team to win that region in 2002.

The opening round of the 9th Region baseball tournament will be Monday at Thomas More Stadium in Florence. In the first game at 10 a.m., Conner will be facing Beechwood, winner of the last four region championships.

The other local baseball teams with games on Monday are Scott and Campbell County in the 10th Region and Simon Kenton and Walton-Verona in the 8th Region. Campbell County made it to the championship game in the last five 10th Region baseball tournaments, winning the title in 2022, 2021 and 2018.

Baseball region tournament schedules

9th REGION AT THOMAS MORE STADIUM, FLORENCE

Monday

Beechwood (22-13) vs. Conner (15-23), 10 a.m.

Dixie Heights (24-14) vs. Newport Central Catholic (12-18), 1 p.m.

Highlands (22-16) vs. Covington Catholic (30-5), 4 p.m.

Ryle (28-9) vs. St. Henry (13-17), 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinal games, 5 and 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10th REGION AT BOURBON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Scott (17-18) vs. George Rogers Clark (26-11), 1 p.m.

Harrison County (23-7) vs. Mason County (17-15), 3:30 p.m.

Bracken County (17-8) vs. Bourbon County (20-8), 6 p.m.

Campbell County (20-12) vs. Nicholas County (16-16), 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Semifinal games, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, 6 p.m.

8th REGION AT MULTIPLE SITES

Monday

Shelby County (14-18) at Simon Kenton (24-13), 6 p.m.

North Oldham (11-20) at Henry County (12-17), 6 p.m.

Walton-Verona (21-10) at South Oldham (19-13), 6 p.m.

Owen County (16-7) at Woodford County (24-8)

Thursday at University of Louisville

Semifinal games, 6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday at University of Louisville

Championship game, 1 p.m.

Softball region tournament schedules

9th REGION AT THOMAS MORE UNIVERSITY

Monday

Conner (18-11) vs. Notre Dame (18-7), 2 p.m.

Highlands (25-12) vs. Cooper (20-10), 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, 5:30 p.m.

10th REGION AT SCOTT HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Campbell County (15-9) vs. George Rogers Clark (8-23), 11 a.m.

Harrison County (32-6) vs. Bracken County (26-6), 1:30 p.m.

Brossart (11-20) vs. Montgomery County (28-6), 4 p.m.

Mason County (22-12) vs. Pendleton County (13-15), 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Semifinal games, 3 and 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, 6 p.m.