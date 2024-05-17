Art Lander’s Outdoors: KDFWR campus a sprawling educational complex for nature lovers, anglers and hunters

Editor’s note: This is the first article in a two-part series on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Central Office in Frankfort.

Driving west on U.S. 60 from Frankfort you can’t help but notice the statue of an antlered white-tailed deer on a stone pedestal at the entrance to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) Central Office. Turn right on Sportsman’s Lane to enter.

It’s not simply an office complex but a sprawling campus where nature lovers, anglers and hunters can learn about Kentucky’s diverse fish and wildlife species, view wild animals up close, take a short day-hike, go fishing or sharpen shooting skills at a target archery range.

The history of the property dates back to 1945.

Initially, it was known as the Game Farm. Two of the existing buildings on the campus once served as quail hatcheries, where 3.5 million quail were raised for release around the state, before management emphasis shifted to the creation and improvement of quail habitat.

The bronze statue of the deer at the Central Office entrance and a statue of an elk at the entrance of the Salato Wildlife Education Center were purchased by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation from the bankruptcy auction of Sportsman’s Warehouse in Lexington.

The statues were donated to KDFWR, and placed on the campus in 2009.

The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, created in 1995 shortly after the opening of the Salato Wildlife Education Center.

Through charitable donations by individuals and corporate sponsors, the Foundation works with KDFWR to support the efforts of the Salato Wildlife Education Center, conservation education programs for Kentucky youth, and the acquisition of land and wetlands for wildlife habitat.

Salato Wildlife Education Center

The centerpiece of the KDFWR Central Office is the Salato Wildlife Education Center.

The education center is named in honor of Dr. James C. Salato (1917-1990) who represented the 4th Wildlife District on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission for an unprecedented 28 years. During his tenure, he never missed a commission meeting.

An avid sportsman, Salato enjoyed fishing and waterfowl hunting, meeting with groups of Kentucky sportsmen and sportswomen, and had a lifelong devotion and service of the department and the fish and wildlife resources of Kentucky.

Part museum, part nature interpretive center, the Salato Wildlife Education Center offers visitors of all ages a memorable experience.

Visitors can explore Kentucky’s diverse ecosystems and wildlife, viewing both indoor and outdoor exhibits of more than 40 native animal species. There are taxidermy mounts, fish tanks, and terrariums showcasing snakes, fish, amphibians and turtles. Outdoors exhibits feature black bear, white-tailed deer, elk, bald eagle, owls, bobcats, and wild turkeys.

Open seasonally, operating hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.\. Salato is closed on Sundays, Mondays, state holidays and weather emergency days.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for youth (age 5 to 17 years old). Children 4 years old and under receive free admission with an accompanying adult.

Admission may be purchased at the door or on the Salato reservations portal up to 31 days in advance.

Visit the Salato online reservations website for ticket information.

Interpretive programs focus on a wide range of fish and wildlife-related topics.

For example, during the month of May, the program list included: fish identification, improving wildlife habitat, the importance of pollinator plants, reptiles, raptors (owls and Bald Eagle) and wildlife (Elk, Bobcat, Black Bear, and White-tailed Deer).

The complete calendar of events is available online.

Families and groups may reserve picnic shelters for outings on the campus.

The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife headquarters campus is open daily from sunrise to sunset.

For more information visit fw.ky.gov.

In next week’s column, go fishing, take a hike, and shoot your bow at the headquarters target archery range.