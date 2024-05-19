Behringer-Crawford’s 2024 Music@BCM lineup includes returning favorites, diverse new artists

Behringer-Crawford Museum on Thursday announced the lineup for the 2024 Music@BCM summer concert series.

Held on Thursday evenings from June 6 to August 15, the series promises an eclectic mix of musical talent against the picturesque backdrop of Devou Park. From bluegrass to classic rock, the musical lineup aims to make your heart sing and your feet move.

The 2024 schedule features returning acts such as singing drummer Bam Powell in Tickled Pink Electric Trio and the Queen City folk singer/songwriter Jake Speed, along with a mix of new diverse local talent, including Nashville’s rising country music singer 11-year-old Caysen Hammonds.

Northern Kentucky’s favorite bird band, The Turkeys will get the party started, Thursday, June 6 with their smoking guitar solos and pristine harmonies. The season will conclude on Thursday, August 15 with hot gypsy jazz and swing by the four-piece ensemble Burning Caravan.

The complete schedule is as follows:

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. Parking is free. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Adult beverages will be available for purchase.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is committed to meeting the needs of our guests and creating an enjoyable experience for all. With limited seating/chairs available, guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets. If you are unable to bring/carry a chair for seating, please ask a staff member for help and we will be sure to assist you.

The performances will also be recorded and available at a later date on Behringer-Crawford Museum’s YouTube channel.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum