Green Umbrella, Groundwork ORV to host Climate Safe Neighborhoods workshop in Covington June 4

Groundwork Ohio River Valley (Groundwork ORV) and Green Umbrella have announced plans for Northern Kentucky’s first Climate Safe Neighborhoods Campaign event in June.

Awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Groundwork ORV in partnership with Green Umbrella are extending the regional effort, Climate Safe Neighborhoods, to Covington in an effort to educate and advance environmental justice through community-driven action.

The project is funded by the Environmental Protection Agency Local Grants Program for Region 4. The award supports locally-focused environmental education projects that increase public awareness and knowledge about environmental issues and provides the skills that participants need in order to make informed decisions and take responsible actions toward the environment.

“We are eager to advance climate solutions with our partners across the river in Northern Kentucky,” said Groundwork ORV Executive Director Tanner Yess.

The jurisdictions bordering the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky are at increased risk of

severe climate-related issues including flash flooding, contaminated sewer overflows, and extreme heat within the next thirty years. Compared to the rest of Covington, the neighborhoods of Eastside, Austinburg, and Helentown could be some of the most affected.

Groundwork Ohio River Valley has been working to improve health outcomes and climate resiliency through the Climate Safe Neighborhoods Partnership with Green Umbrella, a network run through Groundwork USA.

“We’re excited to be a part of this project with Groundwork and Green Umbrella to continue our climate resilience efforts in neighborhoods that are vulnerable to climate change,” said Patrick Moore, City of Covington urban forester. “This project will help increase the amount of tree canopy and resident awareness of its benefits.”

Groundwork and Green Umbrella are working with local organizations like Covington’s Center for Great Neighborhoods to host community workshops and other environmental education initiatives. The workshops include presentations on neighborhood climate vulnerability data and activities like mapping to suggest green infrastructure improvements.

The maps created from the workshops are transformed into a neighborhood Climate Action Plan to inform policy and become a tool of advocacy for resources. Partners are funded to help bring the vision to life with “boots-on-the-ground” support from Groundwork’s young adult Green Corps.

“We are very excited to be a part of this process to uplift community voice and equity for our neighborhoods,” says Shannon Ratterman, executive director of Center for Great Neighborhoods. “I want to see the many neighborhoods of Covington have a green and resilient future.”

The City of Covington’s workshop for the neighborhood of Eastside, Helentown and Austinburg is scheduled for June 4 at Sixth District Elementary from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Residents are encouraged to RSVP.

Center for Great Neighborhoods