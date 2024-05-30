Historic Kenton County Courthouse in Independence undergoing final phase of improvements

Crews recently began demolition work for the final phase of improvements to the Historic Kenton County Courthouse in Independence.

The fourth phase of work is centered on modernizing the historical structure’s entrance, including adding a women’s restroom, rebuilding the men’s restroom, updating the lobby and replacing aged windows.

Improvements will also be made to the offices of both the Kenton County Sheriff and Property Valuation Administrator.

The latest round of improvements builds on the Fiscal Court’s long-term commitment to creating a more functional space for residents to access services and preserving a piece of the County’s history.

Previously, the historic courthouse experienced structural issues resulting from water damage, which was addressed during the project’s first phase in 2018. More recently, the building’s parking lot and sidewalks were redesigned to provide easier access and improved safety for residents.

“This building dates back to our County’s founding, which is why the Fiscal Court moved to ensure we not only preserve its legacy but also make it a space suitable to meet residents’ needs for generations to come,” Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said. “It’s exciting to be near the finish line and see the Courthouse get the attention it deserves.”

Due to the construction, the front entrance to the historic courthouse will be temporarily closed. Residents can still access offices within the building through the back entrance.

During the construction period, the Fiscal Court will move its monthly meetings originally scheduled for Independence to the Kenton County Government Center located at 1840 Simon Kenton Way in Covington.

The fourth phase of improvements is expected to wrap in October 2024. The work is being completed by Schrudde and Zimmerman and is projected to cost $642,000.

The project is being done concurrently with the construction of a farmers market pavilion neighboring the Historic Kenton County Courthouse.

The farmers market project is underway and is the result of a partnership with the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board and Durr Foundation, which are providing a combined $375,000 for the construction costs – more than half its total costs. It is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

Kenton County will partner with the city of Independence to schedule the farmers market. On other days, the space will be open to the public for rent through Kenton County Parks & Recreation.

Kenton County Fiscal Court