NKY Young Professionals to honor next generation of leaders at awards program July 11

The Northern Kentucky Young Professionals will honor the next generation of leaders at the 2024 Next Generation Leader Awards on July 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Madison Event Center.

The Next Generation Leader Awards (NGLAs) Celebration recognizes YPs ages 40-and-under for significant professional accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, and community impact.

In addition to recognizing this year’s NGLA recipients, Chad Blitz Executive Vice President of Houchens Insurance Group will be honored as the 2024 NKYP Legend Award recipient. The NKYP Legend Award is given to a community leader who has continued to inspire leadership and career success among young professionals throughout their careers.

The 2024 NGLA Finalists are:



Arts, Entertainment & Hospitality

• Evin Blomberg – Muscian, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

• Even Gidley – Executive Director, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra

• Gina Washington – Corporate Sales Manager, Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza

Education

• Paige Noday – Secondary Business Education Teacher and Volleyball Coach with Boone County School District

• Christopher Rickles – Dean of Business, IT, and Professional Studies, Gateway Community & Technical College

• Zac Strobl – Director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Northern Kentucky University

Entrepreneurship

• Paul Ehlinger – Founder/CEO, Flamel AI, Inc.

• Candace Gasper – Owner/Founder, Digital Candy

• Hannah Meredith – Senior Manager of Strategic Innovation, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

Medical Health Services

• Andrew Anderson – Assistant Vice President of Primary Care Operations, St. Elizabeth Physicians

• Stephanie Bonfilio – Oncology Navigation Manager, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• Poornima Gopalan – Clinical Research Associate II, CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services, Inc.

Professional Services

• Tyler Blau – Tax Senior Manager, Deloitte Tax LLP

• Angela Hagedorn – Vice President, Commercial Lender, Heritage Bank

• Ashley Sexton – Owner/Attorney, Sexton Law

Public Relations, Media, and Marketing

• Austin Dunbar – Durham Brand & Co

• Megan Goth – Executive Editor, LINK Media

• Jeremy Schrand – Senior Manager, Creative Services, CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services, Inc.

Public Service and Community-Based Organizations

• Samantha Mosby – Executive Director (Campbell County Branch), YMCA of Greater Cincinnati

• Lindsey Rechtin – President/CEO, Northern Kentucky Water District

• Allyn Reineke – Community Services Manager, Campbell County Fiscal Court

Skilled Trades

• Nick Bourquein – Owner/Manager, Laconia Woodworks

• Brad Seiter – Regional Implementation Manager, Duke Energy

• Jason Strunk – Owner & Managing Director, Grain Design Flooring

To purchase tickets to the event, click here.