Prep Sports Report: CovCath tennis players post 8-0 record in opening rounds of boys state tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Northern Kentucky high school tennis players will compete in seven round-of-16 matches at the boys and girls state tournaments on Wednesday at the University of Kentucky’s Boone/Downing Complex.

Covington Catholic had an 8-0 record in the first two rounds of boys singles and doubles matches on Tuesday. The top-seeded doubles team of Kalei Christensen and Alex Yeager were among the Colonels’ double winners with a pair of 6-0, 6-0 decisions.

Christensen and Yeager, who won last year’s state doubles title, will face Milo Johnson and Max Hixson of Lexington Henry Clay at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The other CovCath players taking the court in the morning are Will Tribble and Jacob Kramer in doubles and brothers Brady and Blake Hussey in singles.

Brady, a No. 3 seed, is a senior who made it to the state semifinals last year. Blake is a freshman making his debut in the state tournament. His next opponent is Villa Madonna sophomore Shayaan Ahmad at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

In the girls state tournament, Cooper sophomore Kayla Johnson and Beechwood junior Sadie Jones will be taking on higher seeded singles opponents Wednesday. In fact, Johnson will be across the net from Sacred Heart senior Ellie Hammond, the top seed and defending state champion.

The local girls remaining in the girls doubles bracket are Avery Love and Niveditha Selvarajo of Ryle. In their second match on Tuesday, they defeated Clare Shay and Sam Spellman of Notre Dame, 6-4, 6-2, in a rematch of the 9th Region doubles final.

Scores of state tournament matches on Tuesday and current brackets are posted on the khsaa.org website.

STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT — WEDNESDAY MATCHES

GIRLS SINGLES

Kayla Johnson (Cooper) vs. Ellie Hammond (Sacred Heart,) 8 a.m.

Sadie Jones (Beechwood) vs. Anna Du (Henry Clay), 8 a.m.

GIRLS DOUBLES

Avery Love-Niveditha Selvarajo (Ryle) vs. Lindsay Jones-Katherine Morten (Corbin), 10:30 a.m.

BOYS SINGLES

Brady Hussey (CovCath) vs. Houston St. John (Bowling Green), 9:15 a.m.

Blake Hussey (CovCath) vs. Shayaan Ahmad (Villa Madonna), 9:15 a.m.

BOYS DOUBLES

Kalei Christensen-Alex Yeager (CovCath) vs. Milo Johnson-Max Hixson (Henry Clay), 11:45 a.m.

Will Tribble-Jacob Kramer (CovCath) vs. Andrew Lajoie-Griffin Phillips (Trinity), 11:45 a.m.

Sweeping Class 1A state titles in track looks possible for local teams

Last year, both of the Class 1A state championships in track and field were won by Northern Kentucky teams and there’s a good chance it could happen again in Thursday’s small school state meet at the University of Kentucky.

Based on results from region qualifying meets, local teams have the No. 1 seeds in seven girls and four boys events for the state meet. They also have the second-best qualifying time or distance in nine girls and 12 boys events.

Beechwood’s chances of repeating as Class 1A girls state champion look good. The Tigers are seeded No. 1 in the 4×800 and and 4×400 relays and have two top-seeded runners in Maryah Counts (400 dash) and Lily Parke (800 run).

Brossart is a leading contender for the Class 1A boys team title that Walton-Verona won last year. In addition to being seeded No 1 in the 4×800 relay and second in the 4×400, the Mustangs have distance runner Nathan Ruth, who is seeded No. 1 in the 800 run and No. 2 in the 1600 and 3200 runs.

Beechwood junior Luke Erdman in the 200 dash and Newport Central Catholic in the 4×400 relay are also among the top seeds in boys events. The leading qualifiers in girls field events include Brossart sophomore Ava Walters (shot put), St. Henry senior Anna Guard (discus) and Brossart junior Zoey Woosley (long jump).

The other dates for state track and field meets at UK are Friday for Class 2A and Saturday for Class 3A.

Local teams eliminated in 10th Region softball, baseball tournaments

Harrison County’s softball team continued its dominance over 10th Region opponents with a 13-2 victory against Campbell County in a region tournament semifinal game on Tuesday at Scott.

The two-time defending champion Thorobreds, who have a perfect record against region rivals over the last two seasons, advance to the tournament final at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Campbell County bows out with a 16-10 record.

In the opening game of the 10th Region baseball tournament on Tuesday, George Rogers Clark scored five runs in the second inning and went on to defeat Scott, 8-2, at Bourbon County. The winners sent three pitchers to the mound. Scott got seven hits off them, but they also had 11 strikeouts. The only extra base hit for the Eagles (17-19) was a double by junior Trevor Pulsfort.

Campbell County will play Nicholas County in the final first-round game of the 10th Region baseball tournament at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bourbon County High School. The Camels have made it to the championship game in the last five region tournaments.