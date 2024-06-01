Scoring surge in final four events carries CovCath to team title in Class 2A boys state track meet

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Covington Catholic scored 37 points in the final four running events to finish first in the boys team standings at the Class 2A track and field state championship meet on Friday at the University of Kentucky.

CovCath’s final total was 75 points, followed by Mercer County with 52 and Boyle County with 42.5. In the final four events, Mercer County scored five points and Boyle County got nine.

The Colonels also won Class 2A state titles in cross country and indoor track this school year after dropping down from Class 3A following a statewide realignment based on enrollment.

In the final four running events on Friday, two seniors started CovCath’s late scoring surge when Luke Meagher placed fourth in the 800 run and Ethan Long came in second in the 200 run.

Distance runners Will Sheets and Joe Mayer picked up 14 points by placing second and third in the 3200 run. That was followed by a victory in the 4×400 relay that awarded 10 points. The winning relay runners in that final event were Meagher, Long, Jake Heitker and Jackson Schmid in a time of 3:27.84.

CovCath also scored 31 points in three successive events earlier in the state meet. After Long placed second in the 200 dash, the Colonels won the 4×200 relay. In the next race, Sheets and Mayer placed second and fourth in the 1600 run.

The 4×200 relay combo included Long, Heitker, Schmid and Garrett Gallagher. They recorded a season-best winning time of 1:29.73. The Colonels also placed third in the 4×800 relay at the beginning of the meet with Sheets in that group.

In the Class 2A girls state meet, the only local athlete who scored was Holmes senior Ja Nia Johnson, who placed fifth in the high jump. Points are awarded to the top eight finishers in each state meet event.

Complete results from the Class 2A state track and field meet are posted on the khsaa.org website. The Class 3A state meet will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the University of Kentucky.