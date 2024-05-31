U.S. Playing Card Co. in Erlanger expanding facility with significant investment, 10 quality jobs

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the United States Playing Card Co. (USPC), an industry leader in the production of premier brands of playing cards, will be expanding their Erlanger facility with a significant investment creating 10 full-time, Kentucky jobs.

“The growth we are seeing in Kentucky-based companies manufacturing, producing and distributing their products to customers across the U.S. and internationally is a testament to the quality of businesses we have throughout the state,” said Gov. Beshear. “The United States Playing Card Co. located here in the Commonwealth in 2008 and has never looked back, continually investing and growing in the Northern Kentucky region. I am thrilled to see them expanding once again and look forward to the company’s continued success here in Boone County.”

To meet increased demand, USPC will expand its Boone County operation, allowing for additional manufacturing capacity by adding a new production line. The project will include new and upgraded equipment as well as facility upgrades. USPC’s investment will create 10 quality Kentucky jobs, which will primarily include production technicians and machine operators as well as roles in engineering, customer service, sales and production planning.

“We are particularly pleased about the ten new high-quality jobs this investment will bring, as this further strengthens our ties with the local community and contributes to the region’s economic growth,” said Craig Townsend, president of USPC. “The investment will enhance our playing card production capabilities, ensuring that we continue to deliver the exceptional products our customers expect and trust.”

USPC was founded in Cincinnati with manufacturing operations at a factory in Norwood, Ohio, for over 100 years. Due to business growth and a need for a larger and more efficient manufacturing site, USPC began operations in Kentucky in 2008 and moved the company’s total operations to the Commonwealth in 2009.

USPC subsequently invested in equipment including new printing presses, new paper laminating equipment, new warehouse equipment, plus an additional investment in upgrades to the building with the relocation.

The United States Playing Card Co. is the leader in the production and distribution of premier brands of playing cards, including Bee, Bicycle, Aviator, Hoyle, Kem, and Congress brand playing cards. Bicycle has been the bestselling playing card brand in the world for more than 130 years. Founded in 1867, the company manufactures, markets and distributes traditional playing cards, card games, children’s card games and card accessories. The company is part of Cartamundi Group, a worldwide leader in “play” solutions, such as playing cards, card and board games, and collectibles and trading card games.

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore thanked USPC for expanding its headquarters and manufacturing operations: “We welcome this expansion and the new good-paying jobs and capacity that will be added at their Northern Kentucky facility. Their playing cards, found around the world, are made right here in Northern Kentucky.”

BE NKY Growth Partnership CEO Lee Crume also celebrated USPC expanding its presence in Northern Kentucky.

“Advanced manufacturing is a major economic driver for Northern Kentucky with excellent career opportunities for residents of the entire Cincinnati region. We appreciate the company’s continued investment in Boone County,” Crume said

USPC’s investment and job creation build on the best four-year period for economic growth in state history.

Since the beginning of his administration, Gov. Beshear has announced more than 1,000 private-sector new-location and expansion projects totaling over $31.7 billion in announced investments, creating approximately 53,300 jobs. This is the highest investment figure secured during the tenure of any governor in the Commonwealth’s history.

The robust job creation has been accompanied by rising wages across the commonwealth. The average incentivized hourly wage in 2022 and 2023 topped $26 in consecutive years for the first time.

Governor’s Office