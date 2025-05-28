Tucked away in a converted garage, Ghost Kitchen Pizza is Brad Naber’s version of ‘quality pizza’

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

One more – really? There are 60 pizza restaurants in Covington that deliver through Grubhub.

As for Cincinnati, there’s approximately 25 independent pizza parlors, according to Cincinnati Magazine. There is no single official count for the exact number of pizza restaurants in Cincinnati; however, a search on Yelp and other online resources reveals a large number – close to 240 – including both chain and independent establishments.

Add one more – Ghost Kitchen Pizza.

Brad Naber says its different.

Maybe not the pizza – but the location, for sure.

Ghost Kitchen Pizza is literally tucked away on 409 Lehmer Street in Covington. If you blink, you just might miss it.

It’s located in a converted garage.

“We wanted to be different,” Naber, who owns the joint, told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “Like a ghost, we’re in a hidden, off-beat spot.”

And, there’s no inside dining – at least not yet.

“We’re entirely pick-up orders, take-out and Door Dash,” said Naber, a 33-year-old former West Sider from Cincinnati who graduated Elder High School.

“I’m a Covington resident now,” he said, “I’ve been living here the last seven years. I love the history, the old-school style. And The Love the Cov is Real.”

But what about the pizza, Brad?

“Our sauce,” he eagerly said, “is unique, with a little touch of spice. The crust is airy, the dough is heavy, and we have deep dishes, too.”

Naber claims his Ghost Kitchen Pizza is a take-off of East Coast – New Jersey-style pizza.

“The Deep Dish,” he quickly adds, “is a Chicago dish. “I lived there for about eight years.”

Ghost Kitchen Pizza has been up and running since early March, Naber said. “Business has been great,” he says.

“People have heard about us through word of mouth,” he said. “We also dropped off gift cards to the area apartments, and we hit social media pretty hard.”

The 2,600-square-foot operation on Lehmer Street produces 10 specialty pizzas, deep dish pizzas and even a Grippos Pizza, so says Naber, who claims to be some sort of a pizza maven.

“We give underprivileged kids in the area free pizza on Sundays, and are always looking to get involved in the community,” he said. “The one thing I learned during my time in Covington, people here give-back and really lookout for one another.”

Ghost Kitchen, according to Naber, has a passion for quality pizza.

“It’s all fresh – never frozen food, from house-made pizza sauce and pizza dough, to hand-shredded full-block mozzarella.”

“We certainly believe in directly giving back to the local community,” he said. “From helping feed those in need; to donating to local; causes and schools.”

And he promises – you’ll never be ghosted.

Ghost Kitchen Pizza: Orders placed at: 859-815-8011; Hours of Operation: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 3-9 p.m.; Friday, Saturday and Sunday, noon to 10 p,m. – closed Wednesday.