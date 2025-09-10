Kentucky Wool Festival returns to Pendleton County October 3-5 with heritage, food, music and more

One of Kentucky’s most beloved fall traditions is right around the corner, and now is the perfect time to mark your calendar.

The Kentucky Wool Festival begins Friday, October 3 and runs through Sunday, October 5, bringing three full days of heritage, music, food, and family fun to Pendleton County. Held beside Kincaid Lake State Park, the festival celebrates the region’s rich agricultural past with live sheep shearing, working border collie demonstrations, and traditional spinning and weaving exhibitions.

Since its beginning in 1983, the Kentucky Wool Festival has been more than just an event — it’s a gathering place for friends, neighbors, and visitors from across the region.

Attendees can enjoy toe-tapping bluegrass, country, gospel, and folk music on multiple stages, sample homemade treats and festival favorites, and shop from a wide array of handmade crafts and wool products. Children will delight in the petting zoo, heritage games, and interactive demonstrations, while adults can soak in the crisp autumn air and the sights, sounds, and flavors that only fall in Kentucky can offer.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 7–18, and free for children 6 and under. Three-day passes are available for $20 and can be purchased at the gate on Friday or in advance at local banks in Falmouth and Butler.

Gates are open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A free shuttle service will be available on Saturday and Sunday, running continuously from designated parking areas in Falmouth to the festival grounds.

For visitors planning to make it a full weekend, Pendleton County offers several extended stay homes and lodging options. To learn more about overnight accommodations and book your stay, visit pendletoncountytourism.com.

For more details, music schedule, shuttle pick-up locations, and event information, visit www.kywoolfest.org.

Kentucky Wool Festival