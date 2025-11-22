Prep Football Report: Ryle, Beechwood return to state semifinals with different types of playoff wins

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

In September, Ryle lost three straight football games by margins of seven points or less to Cooper, Christian Academy-Louisville and Highlands, three highly ranked teams in the state media poll.

After beating their next seven opponents by double-digit margins, the Raiders were tested in another close game Friday and kept their season alive with a 28-27 win in overtime against Frederick Douglass in the region finals of the Class 6A playoffs.

Douglass scored a touchdown and kicked an extra-point on its overtime possession to take a 27-20 lead.

After Ryle running back Dameyn Anness made it to the end zone on a 2-yard run, the team went for a two-point conversion. The ball was snapped to senior quarterback Nathan Verax and he swept around right end to win the road game in Lexington.

The Raiders (10-3) will visit South Warren (12-0) in the Class 6A semifinals next Friday. The winner of that game will play in the state championship final on Saturday, Dec. 6 at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington.

Ryle played the second half of Friday’s game without senior Jacob Savage, the team’s leading rusher on offense and leading tackler on defense this season. Coach Mike Engler said Savage got hurt late in the first half and did not return to action.

The score was tied 7-7 at halftime. In the third quarter, touchdown runs by Douglass junior running back Dakari Talbert and Anness made it 14-14.

Talbert scored again with 3:15 left in the fourth quarter, but the point-after kick was blocked. Ryle responded with a 64-yard scoring drive that ended with a game-tying 1-yard run by Anness as the final seconds ticked off the clock. The Raiders had a chance to win the game on a point-after kick by Gavin Moses, but the ball bounced off the upright bar of the goal post.

Talbert scored his third touchdown on the Broncos’ overtime possession and they kicked the extra point. Engler said he told his coaches they would go for a two-point conversion if they scored on their overtime possession and decided on the quarterback keeper by Verax.

Beechwood 42, Prestonsburg 0

Beechwood advanced to the Class 2A semifinals for the seventh consecutive year with the shutout win over Prestonsburg. The Tigers (11-1) will visit Owensboro Catholic (12-1) in next week’s semifinal round. Those teams faced each other in last year’s championship game and Beechwood won, 50-34.

Three Beechwood players — Nathan Pabst, Brad Aylor and Tyler Fryman — scored a pair of touchdowns in the win over Prestonsburg. Pabst got his two TDs on a punt return and pass from quarterback Emmett Queen.

Boyle County 49, Covington Catholic 14

Boyle County rushed for 523 yards and five touchdowns in the Class 4A playoff game and handed Covington Catholic its most lopsided loss of the season.

The Colonels’ defense had no answer for Boyle County running back JiDyn Smith-Hisel, who picked up 427 yards on 23 carries with touchdown runs of 69 and 80 yards during his team’s 29-0 scoring run in the second half.

CovCath finished with 325 total yards. Dylan Gaiser scored the team’s first touchdown on an 11-yard run and Donovan Bradshaw caught an 11-yard TD pass from Chase Harney.

Kentucky Country Day 37, Newport 6

Kentucky Country Day scored the game’s first touchdown on a pass interception and went on to beat Newport in the Class 1A playoff game in Louisville.

Newport’s only TD came on a 19-yard pass from Jaden Conley to Kendal Buck-Barber that made the score, 17-6, with 5:17 left in the third quarter. But the home team scored 20 unanswered points on three touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.

Campbellsvile 28, Newport Central Catholic 0

After scoring 42 points or more in five consecutive wins, Newport Central Catholic couldn’t reach the end zone during a Class 1A playoff game at Campbellsville.

This is the third consecutive year that Campbellsville has knocked off NewCath in the playoffs and the first time since 2021 that the Thoroughbreds were shut out in a game.

High school football playoff scoreboard

CLASS 1A

Campbellsvile 28, Newport Central Catholic 0

Kentucky Country Day 37, Newport 6

CLASS 2A

Beechwood 42, Prestonsburg 0

CLASS 3A

Lloyd 28, Russell 13

CLASS 4A

Corbin 35, Highlands 21

Boyle County 49, Covington Catholic 14

CLASS 6A

Ryle 28, Frederick Douglass 27 OT

Next week’s state semifinal games

CLASS 2A

Beechwood (11-1) at Owensboro Catholic (12-1)

CLASS 3A

Murray (13-0) at Lloyd (13-0)

CLASS 6A

Ryle (10-3) at South Warren (12-0)