For Florence City Council, it was business as usual until they went into ‘executive session’

The Florence City Council went into a closed session after quickly completing two agenda items in its Jan. 27 business meeting. According to Florence City Clerk Melissa Kramer, the session was to discuss the extension of the city’s annual audit submission to the Kentucky Department of Local Government.

“The extension was requested by the City after it discovered revenue diversion activities within a specific revenue stream,” according to a press release distributed shortly after the meeting adjourned.

The release also noted that the diversion of funds began prior to current Mayor Julie Aubuchon taking office in 2023. The FBI is investigating the diversion of funds. The NKyTribune will follow up with city officials to learn more about the audit and criminal investigation. (See related story.)

Before going into closed session, the council unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance authorizing a change of Concept Development Plan for a hotel at 7454 Turfway Rd. The vote approving the location and dimensions of murals to be installed on the façades of a Spark by Hilton hotel that is replacing an existing Comfort Inn.

The project, discussed at the Jan. 13 business meeting, includes other cosmetic changes to the building. “It’s a step in the right direction,” Florence Director of Community Development Todd Morgan told the NKyTribune. “It already looks better with the new paint job and shingles.”

Representatives from the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Honor Run Half Marathon addressed the council before presenting a $30,000 check to Honor Flight Tri State Chairman and Executive Director Cheryl Popp.

The annual race, run in November and begun in 2014, raises funds to fly veterans to Washington, D.C., free of charge, according to the Honor Flight website. Race Director Bruce Koehler thanked Florence officials for their assistance, including police protection and cleanup crews.

“This race costs about $57,000 to put on,” Koehler said. “We have sponsors that give us about $52,000 and the other 40 or so thousand comes from entry fees. ”Winners get a medal, entrants get shorts.”

Statistics from the race’s 10-year history that Koehler cited included funding more than 800 area veterans for Honor Flights, 11,000 runners that have finished the race and more than $430,000 in donations.

“The more vets we can take, the better,” Popp told council members. The race, she said, is key to the group’s mission.