David Rotenstein, journalist and historian, joins growing NKyTribune team; advances service to community

David S. Rotenstein is an award-winning reporter with more than 35 years of experience writing for community newspapers, big-city dailies, magazines and digital newsrooms.

He is bringing that experience to the NKyTribune as a staff writer who will take on wide-ranging assignments, including some local governments and occasionally joining Paul Tenkottee’s Our Rich History team to further enlighten readers on local history.

“David brings his terrific storytelling skills to his deep commitment to journalism and history to the NKyTribune team,” said Judy Clabes, NKyTribune editor and publisher.

“What a great way to start a New Year and celebrate our ambitious plans for growth and expansion of our community service mission, than to welcome an experienced journalist of David’s caliber.”

Rotenstein has a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and spent much of his career as a history consultant for government agencies, corporations, and individuals. He has taught at Goucher College, Montgomery College, the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon University.

A new transplant to Northern Kentucky, David is continuing research begun in Pittsburgh into the history of gambling and organized crime in the Ohio River Valley. He is working on a book on that topic.

“We welcome David’s experienced voice to our team and value his new and fresh perspective as well as his deep journalism roots and commitment to community journalism,” said Clabes. “This is just the first of expanded initiatives we’ll be sharing in the next few months as we enter our 16th year of independent nonprofit newspapering in Northern Kentucky.”

David Rotenstein can be reached at david@nkytrib.com.

NKyTribune