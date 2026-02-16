Piper’s, a legendary Covington sweet spot with a cool backstory, moves to new location

Earlier this month Piper’s Ice Cream Bar pulled up stakes at 520 W. 6th St. in Covington’s MainStrasse neighborhood and moved across the street and down the block to 503 W. 6th St. There were no flutes involved in the move and don’t even think about asking if either location had rats, like the popular ice cream joint’s namesake legend.

Piper’s takes its name from the nearby Goebel Park glockenspiel, musical clock tower. “Part of that clock tower is the mechanical puppet show of the Pied Piper of Hamelin,” co-owner Chip Adkins explained sitting inside the new location a few days after opening. “We’ve got a Pied Piper on the logo and then on top of the capital P, there’s a little rat looking at the Pied Piper.”

Adkins and his husband and co-owner Charles Killian went all-in on the theme, including the rodents. “Our phone number,” said Adkins, “it’s 859-291-7287 and 7287 is rats.”

The glockenspiel hasn’t worked for years. Back in 2017, Killian donated more than $30,000 to repair the clock tower. “It is a dynamic, larger than life representation of our village brand. We are an eclectic storybook village that celebrates a strong German heritage,” Killian told the “Cincinnati Enquirer” at the time.

Pipers opened during Oktoberfest in 2012 as Piper’s Café, serving locally-sourced food and ice cream. The COVID-19 pandemic gave Adkins and Killian an opportunity to rebrand and focus on ice cream.

Their original location across the street from Goebel Park was the first floor of a two-story frame house. The house was in a larger parcel at the corner of Philadelphia and West 6th streets and next door to another building that Killian bought in 2006. It was a historic double brick house that once housed a small military museum. Adkins said that the space Piper’s originally occupied had another ice cream store years before Piper’s opened.

Piper’s became a popular MainStrasse destination, with lines spilling out the gates and onto the sidewalk along West 6th Street. Inside, where the ice cream mixings, toppings and supplies were stored was cramped, to say the least.

“We were using every cubic foot of that place,” Adkins said. “We had shelves all up and down the walls, and we had storage everywhere.”

Adkins and Killian sold the property in 2024 to Mainspring Wellness and rented the ice cream store space.

“They didn’t know initially what they wanted to do with the space where Piper’s was, but we knew that eventually our days were numbered,” Adkins said.

The house at 503 W. 6th St. had vacant for a few years. Before Piper’s, it had housed a co-working business and a a high-tech consulting firm. Adkins pointed to the baseboards inside the first-floor seating space. “There are more telephone and data jacks in this building than any building this size should have,” he joked.

Adkins and Killian had been eying it as a possible new location because they wanted to remain in MainStrasse. They rented it at the end of last year and began rehabbing it to accommodate Piper’s.

The new space now has indoor seating and space to separate storage from production areas. After getting permits to use the upstairs portion, they’ll have even more space for customers, Adkins explained.

A larger yard also offers opportunities to expand seating, more than doubling the space from the old location. An added bonus is a Little Free Library at the corner of the lot. It’s going to stay. “We like the Little Free Library,” Adkins said.

Piper’s isn’t just a popular snack spot. The business employs local youths.

“All my labor force are high school, college kids,” Adkins said. Some of them began their relationships with the business as customers before going to work there. “Many of them are from the neighborhood or have been from the neighborhood.”

Piper’s Ice Cream Bar is open year-round. After the move and reopening Feb. 6, its hours are noon-10 p.m.