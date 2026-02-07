Snow and more snow catches city leaders off guard, leaves seniors struggling

(Editor’s note: As snow falls on snow, cities around the region are finding it difficult to deal with sidewalks not cleared. All the more reason for neighbors to check on neighbors. Here is one person’s story of hardship and compassion.)

By David Rotenstein

NKyTribune reporter

Clara Riley has spent most of her adult life living in Covington’s Eastside neighborhood. The 83-year-old told the NKyTribune that this winter’s snowfall is some of the worst she’s experienced.

Riley hasn’t left her home in nearly two weeks because of the amount of snow still on the ground. The sidewalks around her home remain mostly unshoveled, and that was even before Friday’s additional layer of snow. Her situation isn’t unique as Northern Kentucky communities struggle to deal with this winter’s snow.

Though her family takes care of her by shoveling the sidewalk in front of her house and ensuring she has enough supplies, Riley worries about her neighbors who aren’t as lucky.

“There’s so much snow out there,” Riley said in a telephone interview. “What about seniors who don’t have anybody?”

Earlier in the week, Covington Mayor Ron Washington informed the Board of Commission that he asked City Manager Sharmili Reddy to form a committee composed of city staff to find solutions for future winter storms.

Washington said that he wanted to develop practical solutions for how the city handles sidewalk snow removal.

He also singled out residents like Riley.

“We have elderly residents who lack the physical ability or financial means to clear sidewalks,” Washington said Feb. 3.

“I just want to know what can be done for seniors,” Riley said, unaware of Washington’s comments or how to proceed with making the city aware of conditions on her street.

“They’re more than welcome to contact the city,” said city spokesperson Dan Wohler in response to Riley’s question. “They’re more than welcome to contact the city or contact public works directly.”

Wohler also mentioned Washington’s new committee. He said the initiative was still in its early stages and there was no timeline for any answers to Riley’s questions.

This year’s epic snow accumulation isn’t the first time Covington leaders have felt some heat from residents over snow removal. Matt Hughes is the son of retired City Engineer Terry Hughes. He recalls a time in the 1970s when his father was doing double duty as the public works director.

“I had a snow day,” Matt Hughes said in recent interview. “I was down at my dad’s office because they had canceled school for like the first time in its history.”

Hughes recalled watching his father and other city officials scramble to clear the snow and field citizen complaints.

“I’m sitting there just doing my homework. Everybody’s bustling around because the city’s a mess. There’s snow up to here, and the power’s out and all that,” Hughes recalled.

Terry Hughes vividly remembers the episode. “At that time, the city was not prepared for a snowstorm,” he explained.

“I think we had one plow. No equipment. No salt,” Matt Hughes added.

People were complaining and Terry Hughes struggled to respond find solutions. He remembered making an unfortunate joke during the crisis within earshot of a reporter.

“I kind of said, well, we can always let it melt. And the next morning, the headlines in the paper blared, “‘Hughes said, let it melt.'” Years later, he confessed, “I was in a lot of trouble.”

Meanwhile, this year Riley remains in her home, with worries about less fortunate neighbors. And, she remembers the days when things were different.

“When my kids were growing up, you used to see kids, as soon as the snow gets started, here they come with their shovels,” Riley said. “All of them are trying to make money, you know, the shovels. So you don’t see that anymore.”