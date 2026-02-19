Wreaths and More hosting Business Expo and Scholarship Benefit crafting event at Erlanger city building

Wreaths and More is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building community through creative crafting evens focused on health and wellness. It is hosting a Business Expo and Scholarship Benefit program — a free event — at the Erlanger City Building on Friday, 4-6 p.m.

The even raises funds for scholarships benefiting high school and college students. There will be interactive booths, crafting, food, music, raffles and more.

Renee Wilson, founder and creative director for Wreaths and More, invites everyone to join in the fun for a good cause.

Wreaths and More