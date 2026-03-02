A tabby cat named Doug has always brought smiles to faces, now as a certified therapy cat, he can do more

By David Rotenstein

NKyTribune Reporter

Doug — no last name — is one of Northern Kentucky’s newest therapy pets. The three-year old tabby and his human handler, Dr. Andrea Nieman, on Feb. 21 passed an evaluation administered by Pet Partners of Greater Cincinnati. The new certification will enable Doug (and Nieman) to visit schools, medical care facilities and other places where people might benefit from snuggling with a furry friend to relieve stress.

A group of veterinarians founded Pet Partners in the 1970s and it has grown into a nationwide organization. Though most people think of dogs when the subject of therapy animals comes up, Pet Partners boasts nine species in its program, according to its website: dogs, cats, equines [horses and donkeys], rabbits, guinea pigs, domestic rats, birds, mini pigs, llamas and alpacas.

Rats?

“Yep,” says Pet Partners of Cincinnati executive director Susan Steinardt. Rats go through an evaluation program similar to dogs, cats and the other larger mammals.

Among the things therapy pets must do to be certified including being in proximity to strangers, accepting petting, staying calm around strange animals and walking on a loose leash (or, in the case of cats, in a stroller).

Believe it or not, therapy rats are more common than you might think. “Right after Doug’s evaluation, there were two rats to be evaluated and they passed,” Nieman said.

Enough with rats. This story is about Doug.

Doug first came to Newport’s Petvet365 veterinary practice in 2023. He was three months old.

“He showed up with about 17 other cats from the Kenton County Animal Shelter,” Nieman explained. “We used to do a spay neuter like assistance program through the shelter before they were adopted. And just kind of fate, he was the last to go that day.”

The staff immediately fell in love with Doug. They asked the clinic’s owner, Dr. Candice McGowan if they could keep him, “Can he be the clinic cat?” Nieman recalled them asking.

Doug quickly went to work as a greeter in the clinic’s lobby and he frequently spends time in examination rooms with people and their pets.

“He’s kind of a freelance therapy cat,” Nieman said. “He’s working for free, but he just brings us joy. I think he brings comfort to a lot of the patients and clients.”

Nieman and Doug quickly bonded.

“I’ve never owned a cat personally,” Nieman confessed. She became Doug’s favorite among the clinic’s staff and the pair bonded. “He runs up to greet me when I come in the door every morning. He sits outside the exam room quite often when he knows I’m in that room, he can see through the glass.”

Doug helps ease distressed children and their parents when sick pets come into the practice, especially when the visit involves difficult conversations about care and euthanasia.

Because of his Petvet365 gig, Doug had lots of on-the-job training for his therapy pet evaluation. He passed with a glowing recommendation.

“Doug is such a laid-back cat, nothing bothers him,” write evaluator Deborah Newstrand. “He has such a cute little inviting face that immediately makes you smile. Doug would do anything for Andrea. They are a very bonded team, and Doug is extremely well behaved. They certainly have a bright future ahead of them making everyone they touch smile and happy.”

As for what will change in Doug’s job, he’s going to get to hit the road and spread the love.

“He’ll still do his day-to-day loving on the clients and us, but then we’ll get to actually go places with him.,” Nieman explained. “Wherever Pet Partners needs a cat and then wherever I feel like he would do best as far as the right situation.”

That could a school, a hospice or other medical care facility or even a college campus.

“Right now we’re hot and heavy because it’s getting to exam period here, so we’re going to a lot of the universities and high schools for stress relief,” Steinhardt said.

Doug’s evaluation came at a difficult time for Nieman. She had recently lost her longtime dog, Carly, and was grieving. Working with Doug on his evaluation helped.

“Working with an animal was a goal or dream I had years ago and I wanted to do it with Carly,” Nieman said. “She went through some training and learned, okay, she’s not cut out to be a therapy dog.”

Nieman was talking with Newstrand last fall when the subject of Doug becoming a therapy cat came up.

“It’s wonderful that a dream I had about seven years ago is now coming true with a cat, which I never would have guessed,” Nieman said.

I asked Doug if he was getting a raise with his new role. He didn’t reply — maybe the cat had his tongue.

“His favorite treat is churu, which is like a squeeze treat,” Nieman said. Doug also has a hankering for the whipped cream the clinic uses for pup cups.

“He’s just getting extra whipped cream, extra treats,” said Nieman.

Doug works at Petvet365 in Newport, 1779 Monmouth St. If Doug’s busy with patients or off on a site visit, there’s a cat café in the front lobby where kittens and cats may be adopted from local rescues.