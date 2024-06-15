Andy Venneman’s ‘family business,’ Regal Maid is celebrating 38 years of clean homes in NKY

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

All it took was one look – actually, a peek. His desk was a complete mess – the pile of papers, well it could easily have matched a small mountain range. Yet, Andy Venneman was not bothered in the least bit – in fact the man who promotes cleanliness – he owns and operates Regal Maid in Southgate, which celebrates 38 years in business – was somewhat proud of that desk.

“We just don’t have time to clean ourselves, that’s why there’s Regal Maid,” the 54-year-old Venneman told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

Regal Maid is truly a family-owned cleaning service business – operated and founded by Venneman’s parents in 1986. Young Andrew took over the family business in 2008, when he says, mom and pop were nearing retirement age.

“We believe there is no better feeling than being able to walk, sleep, and live in a clean home,” says the man with the mess on his desk. “I went to Newport Catholic High School and later NKU, and had no idea what I’d do after school. I slowly got involved in the business doing some office work while I was in college to help pay tuition. I did some scheduling and fixed some vacuum cleaners.”

These days, his scheduling consists of some 12 residential cleaners and two cleaners for offices.

“We have 11 female employees and one male,” he said.

And Venneman proudly says his staff is quite stable in these unstable times.

“We have staffers over 30 years with us,” he said. “I would never make someone do a job I wouldn’t do myself.”

The hours are quite pleasing – 8 a.m.-4 p.m. — and includes the use of one of Regal Maid’s company vehicles. The business is closed on weekends.

“Working here is the perfect outlet for someone with kids in school,” Venneman said, “Our workers are here the same amount of time their kids are probably attending school. And our pay is good, on a two-person cleaning team.”

He says there is a Head and Assistant Route Manager for each clean-up; all staff members are bonded, and everyone takes a mandatory two-week training course for the Regal Maid Way of Cleaning.

Which is —

“Top-to-bottom, left-to-right and a double check,” Venneman says.

The staff, he says, is pet friendly and so are some of the products used – Mr. Clean, Lysol, Comet, Murphy’s Oil soap, Swifter’s lambswool duster, toilet and toothbrushes, Cedar mops, cleaning rags, sponges, vinegar, and Electrolux vacs.

“The strangest part of this business,” he says, “is everyone is unique. They’re different in how their homes are presented for us.”

Regal Maid, has been cleaning homes for the same customers since the ‘80s, according to Venneman.

“We have done families and now their kids and grandkids. We are working on some third generations.”

That’s a lot of dust.

But how clean is Andy Venneman’s home?

“Well,” he admits, “My wife teaches at Boone County High School; and she will ask me, ‘So you have any openings to have our home cleaned?’”