June 25 NKY History Hour to revisit broadcasting history with National Voice of America Museum

“Tell the truth and let the world decide.” This simple eight-word sentence captures the essence of the Voice of America (VOA) and has been its guiding principle since its founding over 70 years ago.

Join Executive Director of the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, Jack Dominic as he shares how the pioneering spirit of journalists and engineers made VOA a powerful voice of truth and fact during the virtual NKY History Hour presentation on Tuesday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m.

During the 1940s, a team of engineers, including Cincinnati radio pioneer, Powel Crosley Jr., designed and built a radio transmission facility thought impossible by their peers. A facility in West Chester, Ohio, was built with six 250,000-watt transmitters and 27 antenna arrays, capable of reaching millions of listeners in Europe, North and South Africa and South America; the most powerful radio transmitters on earth.

Today, the West Chester facility remains and has been restored with the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting. The museum highlights the accomplishments of VOA and the rich heritage of broadcast programming and innovation in the southwest Ohio region.

Register and participate in the free presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bcmuseumnky. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Jack (John T.) Dominic has served as Executive Director of the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting since March 2014. He is an Adjunct Professor at the University of Cincinnati, teaching in the eMedia Division of the College-Conservatory of Music (CCM), and was formerly on the Adjunct Faculty at Northern Kentucky University. Dominic spent over 38 years in public broadcasting, retiring as VP & CET Station Manager at Cincinnati’s public TV station, CET. He writes and blogs about technology and media and has served on several national committees and working groups for public TV. In the 1980s, he was one of five participants in a Smithsonian Institution project that investigated the use of computer technology to map and photograph the entire United States and distribute this information electronically, a precursor to services like Google Earth.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

Behringer-Crawford Museum