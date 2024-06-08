KBE accepting nominations for Kelly Award for Business and Education Partnership

The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is accepting nominations for the Kelly Award for Business and Education Partnership.

The award is given in the fall of each year to a businessperson or business that has partnered with a public school or school district to provide leadership that promotes school improvement and student achievement.

The award is named for Joseph W. Kelly, a former KBE member from 1989 to 1998 and a respected business leader and education advocate.

Criteria for the award include:

• Creating or sustaining a strategic partnership between a business and school or district that leads to improved student outcomes, including, but not limited to, postsecondary success and workforce outcomes • Significant contribution to a school or a district that leads to, or will likely lead to, increased or improved educational opportunities or improved educational, postsecondary or workforce outcomes for students.

Nominations will be accepted through July 19. The award will be presented in October.

For more information on the award, see KBE’s awards webpage.

Kentucky Board of Education