Kentucky DOJCT basic training academy celebrates graduation of 26 new officers, including three from NKY

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s (DOCJT) basic training academy recently celebrated the graduation of 26 law enforcement officers from agencies fron across the state, including three officers from Northern Kentucky.

“The commonwealth is lucky to have public servants of your caliber, and we thank you for your diligence to creating safer communities and serving your fellow Kentuckians,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “My family and I are praying for you and your safety, and we wish you a fulfilling career.”

DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 548 received more than 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias-related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

The everchanging nature of public safety and protection requires DOCJT to remain on the cutting edge of law enforcement training practices. This includes providing officers and recruits with the latest technology training and legal information available to protect the diverse communities they serve. Advancements in training, facilities and instruction are made often, allowing DOCJT trainers and trainees to have the most resources at their disposal.

Today’s 26 graduating law enforcement officers are now ready to wear the badge along with the other 1,441 Kentuckians who have completed their basic training since December 2019. They will work together to create a commonwealth that is safer for all Kentuckians now and into the future.

“Over the last 20 weeks you have listened earnestly to the training and guidance from your class coordinator and instructors here at DOCJT, in preparation of the great task ahead of you,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “I urge you to remember their instruction and commit the skills taught to heart.”

The Beshear-Coleman administration is proud to welcome the 26 new law enforcement officers into the partnership of public safety. Along with all those currently serving in law enforcement, graduates will play key roles in the ongoing effort to make each of Kentucky’s communities safer.

Class 548 graduates and their agencies are:

• Joshua T. Bailey, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

• Christopher T. Baldwin, McKee Police Department

• Dustin T. Cooper, Fleming County Sheriff’s Office

• Kyle A. Creek, Simpsonville Police Department

• Ethan D. Dunn, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

• James M. Englebright, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

• River C. Farrow, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

• Hagen D. Frye, Nicholasville Police Department

• Rodney S. Haddix, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

• Courtney L. Harkless, Covington Police Department

• Adam K. Hewett, Liberty Police Department

• Mitchell R. King, Glasgow Police Department

• Cody L. Lowe, Morehead Police Department

• Abram G. Maitland, Springfield Police Department

• Douglas B. Moore, Lee County Sheriff’s Office

• Jeremy E. Nichols, Jefferson County Schools Police Department

• Andrew T. Peach, Lawrenceburg Police Department

• Easton R. Pilyer, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

• Joshua N. Proctor, Glasgow Police Department

• Daniel D. Reed, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office

• Brian J. Richardson, Jefferson County Schools Police Department

• Ryan J. Sears, Hopkinsville Police Department

• William P. Skaggs, Marion County Sheriff’s Office

• Daniel W. Taylor, McCreary County Sheriff’s Office

• Matthew W. Wright, Owsley County Sheriff’s Office

• Nathan P. Yancer, Radcliff Police Department

Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training