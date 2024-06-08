Keven Moore: Dangers of baby changing stations — caregivers should be alert

A newborn goes through approximately 2,400 diapers before turning one-year-old, which amounts to around 6.6 diapers per day; and on average a baby will run through 7,100 diapers before being fully potty trained.

Before the 1980s, parents had limited options for changing their infants outside the home. Baby changing tables were virtually nonexistent in the United States at that time. As a result, parents had to improvise by using bathroom counter tops, chairs, or any other flat surface they could find; or they often restricted their activities away from home due to the inconvenience of diaper changes.

In the 70’s and early 80’s the family dynamics began to change as we started to see more single parents, dual income families and a need for mobility as parents. That meant, parents were required to take their children out more in the public — to such places as malls, department stores, grocery stores, movie theatres, restaurants, instead of just leaving them at home.

As a result, the public baby changing station was born. In 1986 JBL Industries (now Koala Coporation) designed the first baby changing table that attached to a wall in public restrooms public spaces, including restrooms accessible to both mothers and fathers.



These became popular in the 1990s. Originally, they were mainly found in women’s restrooms. Then eventually through lobbying efforts baby changing stations started to become commonplace to find them in men’s rooms across the United States; and now today they are even regulated by Americans Disability Act (ADA).

Over the course of several decades, changing stations gradually became a standard feature and are typically made of hard plastic and rest on hinges so they can be folded into the wall when not in use. They are usually not enclosed in a stall.

As a safety and risk management consultant, I have witnessed my fair share of baby changing stations that were damaged or in need of being repaired and replaced. I am surprised that there aren’t many regulations in place to ensure that baby changing stations are safe for the child or parent. In the United States, baby changing stations mounted in public places are governed by two acts: The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA) that ensure safety and compliance.

However, there are several safety assurances built into many of these baby changing stations. For example, they feature a safety belt to hold the baby in place, as well as rounded edges to avoid any potential injuries. They’re mounted to the wall using steel hardware. They also come with a list of safety inspections which ensures that they are in good, safe working order during installation.

Sadly, today thousands of children are still injured every year while using baby changing stations, due to improper use & lack of preventative maintenance and care. For instance, in 2015 there was a tragic case of a two-year-old toddler who died after falling from a changing table. She had not been left unattended – she had just wriggled backwards while her mother was changing her in her NYC home. Some outdate statistics from the Consumer Product Safety Commission stated that there were reports of five deaths related to baby changing products between 2005 and 2015. There were also an estimated 31,780 injuries related to baby changing products between 2005 and 2015, including skull fractures, brain and spinal injuries.



Before using a public baby changing station, parents should:

• Inspect the Station: Before placing your child on the changing table, check for any signs of damage or instability. Ensure that the safety straps are functional.

• Cleanliness: Wipe down the surface with a disinfectant wipe or use a disposable changing pad. This helps maintain hygiene.

• Secure Your Child: Always use the safety straps provided. Keep one hand on your child at all times to prevent accidental falls.

• Supervise Closely: Never leave your child unattended on the changing table. Even a momentary distraction can be risky.

• Dispose of Diapers Properly: Use the designated diaper disposal bins nearby. Avoid leaving used diapers on the changing table.

Diaper changing tables pose a fall risk due to their elevated height. Falls from changing tables can result in head injuries, ranging from minor bumps and bruises to more severe concussions or even traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).

Babies, being naturally curious, can roll or wriggle off the table if left unattended, even briefly. Unstable changing tables pose risks. A wobbly or flimsy table can collapse or tilt, potentially causing injuries to the baby. It’s essential to verify the quality and suitability of daycare changing tables.



Changing tables often have storage compartments for diapers, wipes, and essentials. If these items aren’t secured properly, babies might access them, posing risks like chemical hazards or choking. Additionally, sharp or heavy objects nearby could fall and cause injury.

Nonetheless, the most significant danger is inattention or negligence. While accidents can happen, safety experts all agree that attentive caretakers can prevent or mitigate such injuries.

As parents, we always aim to create the safest environment for our little ones. We baby-proof our homes, choose the safest toys, equipment, and food, and diligently watch over them. However, when our child is in the care of a babysitter or daycare staff, we must trust others to protect them. While our babies are well-cared-for, unexpected challenges can arise.

In daycare centers, diaper changing tables are common fixtures that facilitate diaper changes and infant care. However, caregivers must remain vigilant, as even a momentary lapse in attention can lead to an infant falling off the changing table. While having changing tables is reasonable and widespread, ensuring infants’ safety requires diligent care from childcare providers.

Additionally, despite its apparent simplicity, proper training on the use of diaper changing tables should be provided and documented by daycare center management and administration. Even with established policies and training, childcare workers occasionally step away from the changing table or turn their backs for various reasons. Regardless of the cause, precautions must be taken to safeguard the child’s well-being.

Daycare operators play a crucial role in ensuring infant safety by procuring high-quality changing tables and maintaining them properly. They can also enforce accountability among employees by using video cameras or conducting physical checks to ensure adherence to protocols and procedures.

Likewise, parents should actively hold daycare facilities accountable for the safety and well-being of their child. Diligent parents can even request to inspect changing tables and review any rulebooks that workers follow. In the unfortunate event of an injury at a daycare center involving a changing table parents should obtain an incident report to further investigate for any liability.

While accidents can happen, attentive caretakers can prevent or mitigate them. Unfortunately, overcrowded and understaffed daycare facilities may lead to distractions, risking babies left unattended on changing tables.

Be Safe My Friends