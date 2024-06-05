KSP applicants can fast-track careers, work closer to home if accepted to new cadet class

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the deadline to become a Kentucky State Police Trooper is June 30, 2024, with opportunities for graduates of the KSP academy to work close to home.

Candidates selected for the final hiring register who are from Posts 1, 2, 5, 6 and 16 will receive guaranteed assignments at their home post location. See the map that accompanies this story for the locations. All other applicants will be assigned to their home or bordering post based on vacant positions and agency needs.

“Kentucky State Police are charged with safeguarding our great commonwealth and now those officers have the opportunity to choose a post area close to their hometown,” Beshear said. “Team Kentucky is all about family and quality time with loved ones, and our state police deserve this opportunity.”

Individuals accepted to join Cadet Class 105, which is slated to begin in November 2024, will earn $67,500 annually and have access to an improved retirement system with a sick leave buyback program. Interested applicants should visit the online portal to submit their application.

KSP is recruiting both new officers for Cadet Class 105 and currently certified peace officers for the law enforcement accelerated program (LEAP). They are also focusing efforts on out-of-state law enforcement officers by providing an enhanced reciprocity process, allowing those candidates to become troopers sooner.

“We have a very short window for individuals to apply to become a state trooper, so I encourage interested applicants not to wait and to apply today,” said KSP Recruitment Branch Commander Sgt. Michael Murriell. “The streamlined reciprocity process will allow current police officers to fast-track their careers and become a trooper in 14 weeks, opposed to the 24-week academy required by traditional applicants.”

Certified peace officers interested in the law enforcement accelerated program (LEAP), may qualify if they have been a full-time certified law enforcement officer for a minimum of two years. The candidate must not be under a local government contract with their current or previous police agency.

For more information on the application process, minimum requirements and a list of required supporting documentation, visit KSP’s website.

For questions or assistance with applying, email the KSP recruitment branch at KSPRecruit@ky.gov.