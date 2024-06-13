Laura Beane-Wright named ‘Patriotic Employer’ for supporting Learning Grove ‘army spouse’

Laura Beane-Wright, Learning Grove’s Program Operations Director of School Age Services, was awarded the Patriotic Employer award by the Office of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

She was nominated by the spouse of Learning Grove School Age Supervisor Madison Collins as an outstanding employer while her husband Dylan Collins was in the US Army.



Sargeant Dylan Collins with the 15th Psychological operations battalion, who nominated Beane-Wright, says, “The help she has given my family has helped us tremendously over the last decade. Whether it be Madison missing work to take or receive me from airports, or just being able to take off work early for a little extra family time before I would leave for months at a time.”

Learning Grove CEO Shannon Starkey-Taylor says, “Laura’s leadership over her tenure has been steadfast, and she’s such a positive role model for her teams and for everyone around her. I’m grateful that she is being recognized and celebrated.”

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee’s military commitment.

The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide-range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.

Collins adds, “Not many people know what it’s like being an army spouse; however, having that support system behind my wife provided me the comfort of knowing she had someone at home she could confide in while I was away.”