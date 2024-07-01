Remembering the ‘legend’ and the man, WLW radio’s Jim Scott, 81, who died Friday

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

I was one of the few lucky ones. Not only did I work with Jim Scott – I got to see him daily – for some 18 years. And, yes, he is everything you have ever heard about him – and more.

Jim Scott left us Friday night at the age of 81. He suffered from ALS – amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — for some time. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

“Amyotrophic” comes from the Greek language. “A” means no. “Myo” refers to muscle. “Trophic” means nourishment. So, amyotrophic means “no muscle nourishment,” and when a muscle has no nourishment, it “atrophies” or wastes away.

“Lateral” identifies the areas in a person’s spinal cord where potions of the nerve cells that signal and control the muscles are located. So, this area degenerates, it leads to scarring or hardening (“sclerosis”) in the region.

For about 90% of all cases, there is no known family history of the disease or presence of a genetic mutation linked to ALS. For 5-10% of all cases, there is a known family history of the disease. This is often called family ALS.

In August, 2023, Scott announced on social media he had been diagnosed with ALS, also known as “Lou Gehrig’s disease.” He said he had noticed a weakness in his left arm, leg, and hand. These were the same regions affected when, as a 12-year-old child, he contracted polio.

But for 46 years of his life – well, he became part of ours – and lucky for me, mine as well. Scott worked as the morning host for 700-WLW Radio, and prior to that, WSAI and WINK-FM, here in town.

He did a brief stint at WNBC Radio in New York City – sandwiched between Don Imus and Howard Stern.

Lucky for us, he decided to call the Tri-state his home. And when his passing was announced, it was just as if your radio died as well. He was our alarm clock, news of the day, companion and, in winter – let us know if our schools would be closed after snow storms.

Yet, he was more than a voice – I have called him The Legend. And that simply means someone who is a) quite famous, and b) admired by many. Jim Scott was.

I have never heard anyone say a derogatory word to the man. Why would they – he would be out greeting people, talking to civic groups, ringing the bell for the Salvation Army, or raising money for various charities.

Now that is a legend.

But there was one time Jim sort of raised his voice – ugh, it was aimed at me.

Jim worked from, 6—9 a.m. mornings at 700-WLW – I did Sports Talk in the evenings, and during the baseball season, I did an Extra Innings show after the game until midnight.

And, back in the day, smoking was permitted in the studio – so I would kick back with a cigar from time-to-time

The cloud of smoke that Jim had to endure each morning after my nightly show, was too much for him to bear, to say the least.



And anyone who knows me, well I can get under your skin, at times.

He approached me and asked that I stop – I am not so sure that I did. But I do remember him leaving spray can of Lysol for me one morning.

He was the best there ever was behind as microphone in this town – and I was proud to call him not only my co-worker – but a true friend.

Miss you, Good ‘ol Jim Scott — and I am not the only one.