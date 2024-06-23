Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects on area’s roads this week — beware delays, closings

KYTC District 6 reports the following work on the regions roadways this week. Please drive safely and be watchful of road crews. This schedule is subject to weather and other circumstances and could change without notice.

I-275 DIAMOND GRINDING WEEKLY UPDATE (CAMPBELL/KENTON COUNTY LINE TO U.S. 25 OVERPASS)

I-275 Eastbound

Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28: eastbound lane(s) closed to finish saw/seal operations (if necessary)



I-275 Westbound

Beginning Tuesday, June 25: rolling closures on westbound lanes for striping in project area. Once westbound is completed, the overnight rolling closures will be switched to the eastbound lanes.



NOTE: Nightly lane closures are permitted with this project: a single lane closure at 8 p.m., expanding to a double lane closure beginning at 10 p.m. All lanes must be reopened by 6 a.m. These dates/times are weather permitting. KYTC will advise if any delays are incurred due to inclement weather. Further information regarding this construction project can be located in the Kenton County section of the Roadshow.

I-275 DIAMOND GRINDING WEEKLY UPDATE (HEBRON TO MINEOLA PIKE)



I-275 Westbound

No anticipated work eastbound for this week.

VARIOUS COUNTIES

Wrong-way pavement striping and thermoplastic markings on various interchanges and exit ramps underway in Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, and Kenton counties in an effort to improve safety.

Current Location of Work:

• I-471 in Campbell County

Once all ramps on I-471 are complete. Crews will move to KY 9 (AA Highway) at U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike) and at KY 547 (Four Mile Road). Work will be performed from 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Lane closures will be in place during work hours. At locations with three or more lanes, one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained. At locations with two lanes, alternating one-way traffic will be maintained with a flagger on site to direct motorists. Traffic on exit ramps will be maintained at partial-width (10 ft. minimum) lanes.

• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built: at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane and on Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road. Project completion is Summer 2024.

GRANT – KENTON COUNTIES

• Interstate 75 – 164 – 169.4 mile points – A resurfacing project is in progress on I-75 from one mile south of the Crittenden exit to the Boone/Kenton Co. line. Crews are performing pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage repairs, guardrail work, cross slope correction and erosion repairs. Crews worked on the northbound lanes in this section of I-75 in 2023. Crews are currently working on the southbound portion of the project. This project is expected to be completed by November 2024. I-75 Southbound Beginning on Sunday, June 23, I-75 southbound through the project area will be down to a single lane during the overnight working hours of 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday, June 26, to allow crews space to remove the temporary concrete bar riers that were previously installed earlier this year to complete tasks within the work zone. Delays are possible during these overnight hours. Motorists should seek an alternate route and watch for trucks entering and leaving the work area. Upcoming Work: This construction may require a temporary closure of the Crittenden exit (Exit 166) on/off ramps. Additionally, the contractor has indicated there is some minor remaining work to be performed on I-75 northbound in the project area. All items listed “Upcoming Work” have not been scheduled. This information is being provided as a general overview of upcoming project tasks. KYTC District 6 will provide dates and further details for all the items listed above once they’re scheduled by the contractor.



BOONE – CAMPBELL – KENTON COUNTIES

Contractors have begun applying high friction surface treatment to the roadway in three separate locations. The higher pavement friction will help motorists maintain better control in both dry and wet driving conditions.

• Boone County: U.S. 42 eastbound between Airview Drive and Mall Road in Florence (13.37 – 13.47 mile points). Application of high friction treatment is now complete.

• Kenton County: Commonwealth Avenue (KY 236) between Elm Street and Hulbert Avenue in Erlanger (1.65 – 1.80 mile points). Application of high friction treatment is now complete.

• Campbell County: Interstate 471 southbound exit ramp (exit 5) to Dave Cowens Drive (KY 8X). Crews will be on-site on Monday, June 24, and Tuesday, June 25. A ramp closure will be in place on both nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the application process.

BOONE COUNTY

• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) – 16.06 – 16.63 mile point – A resurfacing/reconfiguration project on KY 18 from Girard Street to KY 1017 (Turfway Road) is in progress. The project includes various sidewalk repairs, reconfiguring striping for several dedicated turning lanes and resurfacing throughout the project limits. Sidewalk repairs and paving operations are now complete. Contrators are working installing permanent striping through the project limits. Expect an various lane closure(s) between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. This project is one of two resurfacing projects taking place in Florence on KY 18 this year. The first project is taking place from KY 842 (Houston Road) to Girard Street. Due to proximity of both projects, crews may perform tasks within both project limits during overnight working hours.



• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) – 14.5 – 16.08 mile point – A resurfacing project on KY 18 from west of KY 842 (Houston Road) to Girard Street is in progress. Paving operations are now complete. Contractors are working on installing permanent striping through the project limits, which might require various lane closure(s) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m.



• KY 842 (Hopeful Church Road) – 2.8 – 5.0 mile point – A gas main installation project is underway on KY 842 from KY 18 (Burlington Pike) to U.S. 42. Duke Energy will be on-site, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most work will take place along the sidewalk: sections will be closed as construction shifts to different sections of KY 842. The sidewalks will be temporarily restored as crews complete each section and new sidewalks will be poured once construction is complete. Occasional lane shifts/closures as needed during construction. When lane closures are in place, flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists around the work zone. This project aims to increase reliability of the natural gas system in the area by installing approximately three miles of natural gas main along KY 842. Gas service will not be interrupted during construction. This project has a completion date of June 2025.

• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) – 5.2 – 8.3 mile points – The Boone County Water District is installing a water main on KY 18 from Green Acres Lane to Botts Lane. Crews will be working Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Temporary traffic signals will be installed during those hours to direct traffic around the work zone. The signals will be removed at the end of each workday. This project has a completion date of July 2024.



• I-275 – 1.58 – 7.25 mile points – A resurfacing project on I-275 from Hebron to Mineola Pike is in progress. The project includes partial/full-depth concrete patching and diamond grinding. Additionally, the KY 3076 (Mineola Pike), KY 212 (Airport Access Road), and KY 237 (Hebron) on/off exit ramps will be resurfaced. The project will require the off-ramp from I-275 westbound to KY 212 (Airport Access Road) to be temporarily closed on pre-approved scheduled weekends. KYTC will make an announcement via press release/social media ahead of the closure to keep motorists informed, and provide detour information during the closure. Traffic may be reduced to one lane in each direction during the following times: Weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and weekends from 9 p.m. Friday, until 5 a.m. the following Monday.

The contractor will maintain a minimum of two lanes of traffic in each direction at all other times. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.



• KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025.

• Intersection of KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) and Cox Avenue – The entrance to Cox Avenue from KY 236 will be CLOSED for two weeks beginning on Monday, June 10. The road will re-open to traffic on Monday, June 24. This closure will allow crews to perform soil stabilization work associated with the KY 236 widening project. Message boards are in place to warn motorists of the upcoming closure. This work is weather permitting. DETOUR: access to Cox Avenue will be available from Turfway Road and Jamike Avenue (from Mineola Pike).



• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 mile-marker – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of Late Summer 2024.

• KY 842 (Weaver Road) – 1.6 – 2.1 mile points – A turn lane and shoulder widening project has begun. Crews are working on KY 842 between Trellises Drive and Constance Road. Crews will work Monday through Friday. This work will require single lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. All lanes will reopen at 3 p.m. The project is expected to be completed July 31, 2024.



BRACKEN COUNTY

• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile points – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 is in progress. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of late July 2024.



• KY 875 (Asbury Road) – 9.25 – 11.51 mile points – A resurfacing project on Asbury Road from the Dutch Ridge Road (KY 2370) junction extending northwardly to KY 19 will begin on Monday, June 24. The contractor will be on site between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. A single lane closure will be in place during these daytime working hours. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic around the work zone. Once work is complete, they will move to the Shofstall Road portion of the project.



• KY 875 (Shofstall Road) – 14.81 – 17.25 mile points – A resurfacing project on Shofstall Road from Augusta-Berling N Road (CR 1006) extending westwardly to Wellsburg Walcott Road (KY 1159) will begin once the Asbury Road section of KY 875 is complete. Once the project begins, the contractor will b e on site between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. A single lane closure will be in place during these daytime working hours. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic around the work zone.



CAMPBELL COUNTY

• KY 10 (Flagg Springs Pike) – 6.19 – 8.78 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 10 from KY 1996 (Stevens Branch Road) to Sheanshang Road is in progress. Paving operations are now complete. Contractors are working on installing rumble strips. Various lane closure(s) may be needed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m during this work. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic through the work zone as needed. The project has an expected completion date of June 30, 2024.

• Taylor Southgate Bridge – 22.4 – 22.7 mile points – Bridge work on the Taylor Southgate Bridge is in progress. Contractors will be replacing a safety cable on both sides of the bridge. This cable is used by bridge inspectors while performing inspections. Work on the northbound section is now complete. Beginning on Monday, June 17, crews will move the single lane and sidewalk closure to the southbound side of the bridge. The closure will be in place during working hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pedestrians may use the northbound sidewalk during this closure. The project is expected to be completed by July 1, 2024.



• KY 6335 (Mary Ingles Highway) – 1.76 – 4.63 mile point – a slide repair project is in progress from Tower Hill Road to KY 445, a total of 2.86 miles. The road will be closed to traffic during the maintenance repairs. The project will entail excavating, installing railroad rails, wall cribbing, adding multiple soil nail walls (retaining walls) to shore up the hillside, reconstructing a shoulder area, removing/replacing pipe, adding culverts, milling/paving and adding guardrail. The project is expected to be completed late June 2024.



CARROLL COUNTY

• KY 36 – 2.182 – 8.132 mile points – A safety improvement project is in progress on KY 36 from the intersection of Hunter Heights Road to the intersection with U.S. 42. Crews will be working on ditching, drainage, seeding, pavement repairs/operations and other improvement items between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Temporary traffic signals are in place at both ends of the work zone to direct traffic. The signals will be in operation 24/7. This project is expected to be completed by end of July 2024.



GRANT COUNTY

• KY 1560 (Barnes Road) – 0.00 – 1.13 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 1560 from just west of the I-75 interchange extending east to U.S. 25 is in progress. Contractors will begin removing pavement markers throughout the project limits on Monday, June 17, with milling/paving operations to follow. Motorists should expect single lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the project is complete. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic safely through the work zone. Weather permitting, the project has an expected completion date of June 30, 2024.



• KY 36 (Stewartsville Road) at Heekin Clarks Creek Road – 12.7 mile point – A bridge maintenance project on KY 36 over Streammill Branch is in progress. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane, and temporary traffic signals will be in place 24/7 until the project is completed. This project is expected to be complete by June 30, 2024.



• KY 36 – 19.07 – 21.05 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 36 from the east end of Lick Creek Bridge to KY 330 is in progress. Paving operations are now complete. Rumble strips and permanent striping will be applied next week (Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28). The contractor will be on-site from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Motorists should expect single lane closures during these daytime working hours. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic through the work zone. This project has an expected completion date of June 30, 2024.



• KY 36 – 6.45 – 10.57 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 36 from KY 22 to KY 1995 is in progress. Paving operations are now complete. Rumble strips and permanent striping will be applied next week (Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28). The contractor will be on-site from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Motorists should expect single lane closures during these daytime working hours. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic through the work zone. This project has an expected completion date of June 30, 2024.

HARRISON COUNTY

• U.S. 27 N – 7.77 – 10.17 mile point – A resurfacing project on U.S. 27 N from U.S. 27 X extending north to the south end of Sycamore Creek Bridge is in progress. Paving operations are now complete. Rumble strips and permanent striping will be applied next week (Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28). Motorists should expect a single lane closure from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic around the work zone.





KENTON COUNTY

• U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) Railroad Underpass – 6.21 – 6.24 mile points An overnight temporary road closure will be in place on a section of U.S. 25 just northeast of KY 236 (Commonwealth Ave./Stevenson Road) in Erlanger. Contractors will be painting the railroad underpass structure. The road closure will be in place during overnight hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Motorists will have access up until the closure area. A signed detour will be in place using KY 236 (Stevenson Road) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road) to bypass the closure. All lanes will be open during daytime hours. This project is expected to be completed by June 27, 2024.



• KY 2043 (Green Road) – 3.35 – 3.40 mile points – A culvert replacement project on a section of KY 2043 is underway. A road closure will be in place from 3.35 to 3.40 mile points to perform culvert replacement work. This closure will be in place until Thursday, August 15. Local traffic will be maintained until reaching the closure site. Traffic will not be able to continue through the closure. Motorists who use KY 2043 will need to utilize the detour to navigate around the closure area. A signed detour will be in place: KY 2043 to U.S. 25 to KY 16 to KY 2043. The general project area will be in the 12800 block of KY 2043. Message boards are in place to notify the public of the closure.



• KY 1486 Connector (Fowler Creek Road Connector) — 0.001 – 0.216 mile points — Maintenance crews will be performing a drainage and safety improvement project beginning Monday, June 24. The Fowler Creek Road Connector between KY 17 and Fowler Creek Road will be closed during the working hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The road is expected to reopen daily at 8 p.m. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, June 28.



• U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) — 11.8 – 12.2 mile points — Maintenance crews will be performing a slide repair project beginning Monday, June 24. This work will require a northbound single right lane closure between Arlington Road and south of W. 12th Street between the working hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, June 28.



• Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25, U.S. 42, U.S. 127) – 13.45 – 13.87 mile points – Crews will be performing routine bridge repairs on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge beginning Monday, April 22. The project will consist of replacing joints, sealing joints, repairing steel and approach/truss drainage repairs. The contractor plans to utilize a single lane closure for the majority of the project. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. A ten-day closure of the bridge may be necessary to perform some of the work. This full closure would be permitted beginning on a Friday at 8 p.m. for a period of ten-days, and would reopen to traffic by the second Monday at 5 a.m. The sidewalk will remain open to pedestrian traffic for the duration of construction; however, it may be closed for seven days to perform the required sidewalk repairs. KYTC will advise motorists and pedestrians via press release and social media ahead of any lane, sidewalk or full bridge closure. Message boards will be in place to warn motorists of the upcoming work, and associated lane closures

• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road/Bristow Road) – 0.96 – 2.5 mile points – a widening and safety improvement project on KY 536 is underway. Crews will be working on KY 536 from west of the KY 1303 intersection, to west of Williamswoods Drive. The project includes the following improvements: -Widening throughout the project area from two lanes of vehicular traffic, to four lanes, to reduce congestion and improve traffic efficiency -A multi-use path will be built on both sides of KY 536 to improve bicycle/pedestrian connectivity -Curb/gutter improvements along with storm sewer and drainage work Additionally, two roundabouts will be built to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and increase safety. These roundabouts will be located at the following intersections: -KY 536 and KY 1303 -KY 536 and Hogrefe Road Crews will begin clearing the project area on Monday, April 22. This work may involve several traffic impacts for equipment moving in and out of the work zone. The project will require traffic switches, and other new traffic patterns. Prior to these occurring, KYTC will send out an updated press release, as well as a post on social media to inform the public. Message boards will also be in place to warn motorists of any upcoming traffic pattern changes. The project is expected to be completed Spring 2027.



• I-275 – 77.6 – 82.5 mile points – A diamond grinding project on I-275 from Campbell/Kenton County line to the U.S. 25 overpass is in progress. The project will include diamond grinding and grooving of pavement, crack sealing, cleaning bridge drains and placing permanent striping and pavement markers. Traffic impacts associated with the work:

Contractors will primarily work Sunday night through Thursday night. Other nights will be utilized if weather prohibits work during the weekday. Single lane closure permitted nightly at 8 p.m. Double lane closure permitted nightly beginning at 10 p.m. All lanes must be reopened by 6 a.m.

On/off ramps that could be temporarily closed during overnight working hours: KY 16 (Pride Parkway), KY 17 (Madison Pike), KY 1303 (Turleyfoot Road), and U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway).

This project is separate from the other diamond grinding and pavement repair project also taking place on I-275 between the Boone/Kenton County line to west of KY 237 (Hebron Exit). This project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.



• KY 371 (Amsterdam Road) – 5.6 – 6.3 mile points – A gas line project is in progress. Utility crews will be working on Amsterdam Road between Deerfield Drive and Dry Creek Road. Duke Energy crews will be working between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. During working hours, a single lane closure will be in place, and flaggers will be used to guide traffic. The project is expected to be completed by Monday, July 1.



• Crescent Ave (City Route) – Transparent noise barriers are being installed along about 1,000 feet of the east side of Crescent Avenue between Fifth and Ninth Streets in Covington. Concrete panels are due to be installed in June. Additionally, the transparent panels beginning in July.



OWEN COUNTY

• KY 22 (Owenton-Crittenden Road) – 11.05 – 15.59 mile points – A safety improvement project is in progress on KY 22. Crews will be straightening curves and correcting the superelevation of curves that have become flat over time, along with several additional improvements through the project area. Temporary single lane closures may be required from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews are present. When these lane closures are in place, flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures through the project area.



ROBERTSON COUNTY

• KY 617 (Piqua Kentontown Road) – 1.50 – 5.36 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 617 from KY 1476 (Thomas Pike) extending eastwardly to KY 165 (Blue Lick Pike) is in progress. Paving operations are complete. Contractors are now working on shoulder work and permanent striping through the project limits. A single lane closure will be in place as needed to complete final tasks from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flaggers will be on-site to guide traffic safely through the work zone. This project has a completion date of June 30, 2024.

• U.S. 62 at North Branch Cedar Creek Bridge Crossing – 4.9 mile point – A bridge replacement project on U.S. 62 is underway. The North Branch Cedar Creek crossing will close and will remain closed for 120 days, while contractors install the new structure. A signed detour will be in place utilizing: KY 1504 (Central Ridge Road) to access U.S. 62 until reaching the work zone. Once the new bridge is complete, crews will remove the detour and open the crossing to traffic, while completing other tasks throughout the project area. The project has a completion date of July 31, 2024.



WORK ZONE TIPS

1. PAY ATTENTION: Don’t text or talk on the phone. Keep both hands on the wheel.

2. DRIVE ALERT: Watch for speed limi t reductions, narrowing lanes, changing traffic patterns and most importantly – workers.

3. Respect posted speed limits.

4. BE PATIENT: Driving 45 mph instead of 55 mph through a 5-mile work zone will only add 1.2 minutes to your trip. Speeding and aggressive driving are major causes of work zone crashes.

5. KEEP A SAFE DISTANCE: Allow space on all sides of your vehicle and maintain a safe following distance. The most common type of work zone crash is a rear-end collision.

6. RESPECT FLAGGERS AND OBEY THEIR GUIDANCE: A flagger has the same authority as a regulatory sign, so a driver can be cited for disobeying the flagger’s directions.

7. FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS ON CONSTRUCTION SIGNAGE: Those signs are carefully selected to give drivers accurate information and important warnings.

8. KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Check out GoKY, TRIMARC, or WAZE for traffic and travel information. Select alternate routes when possible. If a work zone cannot be avoided, expect delays, and allow for extra time.

9. Check out social media to plan ahead before your travels Facebook or X (formally “Twitter”)