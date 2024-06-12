‘Thriving in College’ can help high school graduates headed to campus

College-bound students may not realize how much reading and studying they will need to do once they arrive on campus this fall. Time management, budgeting and dealing with homesickness can all be challenging during a crucial first year of college.

“Thriving in College,” a guide that helps college freshmen succeed during their first year on campus, is available free from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

“Preparing for college means so much more than checking off a list of dorm room essentials,” said KHEAA Executive Director Jo Carole Ellis. “This booklet from KHEAA can help students, especially those who are the first in their families to attend college, thrive during their first year. Once students finish their freshman year, they’re more likely to persist and graduate — with a great foundation for their future.”

The booklets provide graduating seniors with a way to better prepare themselves for their first semester of college.

The 36-page booklet includes sections about:

• Majors and class schedules;

• Staying healthy and safe on campus;

• Learning styles and study tips;

• Campus life; and

• Financial basics.

To order a free copy, email publications@kheaa.com and include your mailing address. An online version is also available at kheaa.com.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the merit-based Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) program, as well as need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs. For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA at PO B﻿ox 7﻿98, Frank﻿fort, K﻿Y 4﻿060﻿2; or call 8﻿0﻿0-﻿9﻿2﻿8-89﻿2﻿6.

In addition, KHEAA administers the KY Saves 529 program, which allows families to save for college. For more information, visit www.kysaves.com/home.html.

KHEAA’s sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC), is the Kentucky not-for-profit agency committed to offering students/borrowers with the lowest possible cost assistance in achieving their higher education dreams by offering the Advantage Education Loan program. For more information, visit www.advantageeducationloan.com/.