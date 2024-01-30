Legislative briefs: Kenton County representatives take on new assignments; Sen. Schickle honored

Kimberly Moser

Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser of Taylor Mill will serve as a member of the House Standing Committee on Transportation, according to an announcement from the office of House Speaker David Osborne.

“I’m honored to serve in this role and look forward to working with my colleagues and other stakeholders. Investing in our roads, bridges, and transportation are direct investments into our communities,” Moser said.

The Transportation Committee considers proposed legislation and the implementation of new laws that apply to airports and aviation, boats and boating, motor vehicles, railroads, commercial trucking, and other modes of transporting people and goods. The committee also oversees the state’s Transportation Cabinet and the construction and maintenance of state highways.

In addition to House Transportation, Moser will continue to chair the House Health Services Committee and serve as a member of several other House committees, including Elections, Constitutional Amendments, and Intergovernmental Affairs; Judiciary, and the Budget Review Subcommittee on Health and Family Services.

Moser serves the state’s 64th House District, which includes a portion of Kenton County.

Kim Banta

Representative Kim Banta (R-Ft. Mitchell) has been selected as one of 12 legislators from across the nation to serve on the Women in Pensions and Public Finance Roundtable in Savannah, Georgia. This meeting is focused on creating a strong network of leaders with growing expertise of state and local retirement systems and public finance. Banta serves on the House Standing Committee on Appropriations and Revenue and is the chair of the Budget Review Subcommittee on Primary and Secondary Education and Workforce Development.

“Being in public service is motivation enough to seek out an opportunity for growth like this,” Banta said.

The roundtable is set to meet in May and members will hear from experts in fiscal policy, stat budgets, and pension topics. This meeting brings female lawmakers together to garner a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will benefit their home states for years to come. Banta was nominated by Speaker of the House David Osborne to be selected for this event.



“Representative Banta was a natural choice for this nomination,” Osborne said. “Kim understands that our public pension funds must continue to receive our attention. . .Kim Banta understands that we have to get this right so that we are not in the same position 20 years from now.”



Banta serves the state’s 63rd House District, which includes parts of Kenton and Boone counties.

John Schickel

Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, was presented with the Kentucky Equine Education Project (KEEP) Champion Award. The annual KEEP Champion Awards recognize lawmakers who made a difference for Kentucky’s horse industry and community.

Schickel is recognized for his long-time support of the industry and especially his vital work and votes in the past few years on historical horse racing, parimutuel taxation modernization and prohibiting gray machines.



“Senator Schickel has been a true champion of Kentucky’s signature industry and we are honored to name him as one of our 2024 KEEP Champions,” said Will Glasscock, executive director of KEEP. “Senator Schickel’s support was vital on a number of issues that will allow the industry, and its annual $6.5 billion impact on the state, to thrive. We are grateful to the Senator for his dedication to the commonwealth and we wish him well in his retirement.”

Schickel, R-Union, represents the 11th Senate District in northern and central Boone County.