Braxton Brewing’s Dark Charge Winter Block Party returns for 10th Year

Braxton Brewing Company’s 2024 Dark Charge Winter Block Party kicks off today with “STAVE: A Night in the Dark,” a sold-out five-course, ticketed event featuring celebrity chef, Edward Lee.

Lee and the culinary team at La Soupe will join forces for the dinner, as they incorporate rescued ingredients to advance the nonprofit’s mission of reducing food waste and fighting hunger. A portion of proceeds from the dinner will also benefit La Soupe.

The event, in its 10th year, is sponsored by meetNKY, the Northern Kentucky Convention adnd Visitors Bureau, and the B-Line and continues on Saturday with an block party open to the public.

The annual block party, an un-ticketed, public event, takes place at Braxton’s flagship location in Covington from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Saturday.

Leading up to the party, the brewery announced an exclusive O.K.I. Dark Charge Bourbon and launched several limited-edition Dark Charge variants created in partnership with iconic regional brands including Doscher’s Candy Co. and Graeter’s Ice Cream.

Guests will have the opportunity to visit The B-Line Bourbon Lounge to savor the bold, rich flavors of the O.K.I. Dark Charge Bourbon and the Dark Charge Barrel-Aged Base, served straight from the barrel for an unparalleled tasting experience. Nestled in the tent, the Lounge offers the perfect spot to raise a glass and toast 10 years of Dark Charge.

The 94-proof boubon marks Braxton’s first-ever bourbon release and celebrates a decade of Dark Charge. Aged for 10 years and finished in Dark Charge stout barrels, this bourbon delivers a rich, complex flavor that’s perfect for enjoying neat or on the rocks.

The event also features food items from Sweets and Meats BBQ, Red Sesame Korean BBQ, Cincy Smash and Dewey’s Pizza. Saturday’s live entertainment features Tracy Walker, Hoopty, Brother Smith and Kiss-107’s DJ JonJon.

Braxton Brewing Company