30th annual free Summer Series for Kentucky Symphony Orchestra kicks off July 6-7

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will kicks off its 30th free Summer Series in Devou and Tower Parks with time travel to seven decades of pop music (1950s Elvis to 2010s Taylor Swift) in “Let’s Do the Time Warp Again.”

The KSO’s studio orchestra and vocalists cover the tunes you first heard on radio, or on vinyl to 8-track to CD to streaming.

Come ready to sing along and/or dance to classic hits by Queen, Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Lesley Gore, Cold Play, Black-Eyed Peas and 16 other artists.

When comparing popular music by decade, each 10 years tends to offer its own flavor, style and innocence, with which those who grew up with it can identify.

We associate the tunes and artists with fond memories (Who was I dating?, What was I driving?) The KSO’s second subsidiary group dubbed — the “Boogie Band” —

has reached a milestone year itself (25 years) having premiered in 1999 with a 1960s retrospective gala.

KSO arranger Terry LaBolt has penned 279 charts for this group over that time including seven new orchestrations for this show.

Grab your “Sweet Caroline” and “Walk Like an Egyptian” to the parks for some “Silly Love Songs.” If she refuses, tell her “It’s My Party” so just “Shut up and Dance” or I am fixin’ to find me a “Part-time Lover” to take to the KSO.

Viva la Vida, baby! (See full playlist & performers below.)

Join the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6 in Devou Park in Covington and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7 at Tower Park in Fort Thomas.

The TANK park & ride shuttle from Covington Catholic departs on the half hour starting at 6 p.m. ($1 each way). Concessions are available in Devou Park. Food trucks will be on-site in Tower Park.

Bring blankets, picnics or lawn chairs.

For more information, registration (for weather updates) and directions, visit the KSO at www.kyso.org or call 859-431-6216.

The concert and parking are free, though a $5 (per person) donation to the KSO is suggested.

The details

