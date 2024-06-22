Ag Commissioner Jonathan Shell signs proclamation celebrating June as Dairy Month

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Jonathan Shell joined dairy industry representatives and dairy producers to sign a proclamation honoring the dairy industry and proclaiming June as Dairy Month in Kentucky.

The proclamation signing took place during a “Dairy Nights at the Ballgames” event at a Lexington Legends baseball game.

“Kentucky dairy farmers are among the hardest-working individuals,” Shell said.

“During June we take time to honor these farmers for their work and the wholesome and nutritious dairy products we all enjoy. Through the years, our dairy partners, as a group, have made the necessary changes to adapt to a changing agricultural environment. June is the perfect time to celebrate Dairy Month and honor the service and the hard work of the Kentucky dairy farmer.”

According to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the dairy cattle industry has decreased slightly, from 45,000 during the previous years to 43,000 at the beginning of January. Kentucky’s 43,000 dairy cows produce milk – the Official Beverage of Kentucky – along with ice cream, artisan cheeses, and other tasty dairy products. Dairy farmers help provide Kentucky families with the calcium, protein, vitamins, and minerals they need to lead an active and healthy lifestyle.

On average, each dairy cow produces nearly 6.7 gallons of milk a day, meaning Kentucky dairy cows produce more than 105 million gallons of milk each year. Milk ranks eighth as a Kentucky agriculture product with Kentucky dairy producers receiving more than $196 million in cash receipts from sales of dairy products. On average each dairy cow generates more than $13,700 in economic ripple effect each year. Barren County has the most dairy cows, followed by Adair, Logan, Christian, and Todd counties.

“While we celebrate June as Dairy Month, Kentucky dairy farmers continue to elevate the bar for production and efficiency,” said Freeman Brundige, Kentucky Dairy Development Council President. “Adoption of new developments in housing, genetics, and nutrition helps our dairy producers to stay at the forefront of dairy production, competing well in national recognition. The support from state organizations that work with our industry is greatly appreciated and always needed.”

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture helps Kentucky dairy farmers and processors find new markets for their products and conducts dairy cattle shows across the state. For more about the department’s services to the dairy industry, go to www.kyproud.com.