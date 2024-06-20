AG Russell Coleman announces Opioid Abatement grants of more than $12M to combat drug crisis

The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission voted to award more than $12 million in grants to organizations across the Commonwealth working to combat the drug crisis.

The Commission is responsible for distributing the Commonwealth’s share of nearly $900 million from settlements the state Attorney General reached with opioid companies for their role in worsening the crisis.

The Commission is led by Executive Director Chris Evans, former Acting Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Attorney General Russell Coleman plans a press conference today to announce the following grants.

The $12M awarded include both prevention grants and treatment/recovery grants.

Northern Kentucky allocations include:

• SB 90 behavioral health pilot program, $21m, to several counties which includes Kenton County.

• Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, $243k statewide.

• Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, $250k, which includes Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties.

• Recover Cafe, $657k, which includes Kenton County.

• Voices of Hope, $1M, which includes Campbell and Kenton counties.

• Northern Kentucky Area Development District, $1 million.

• Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, $225K

• The Healing Place, $850k, which includes Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties.

• Family Nurturing Center of Kentucky, $221k, which includes Boone, Campbell, Kenton and Grant counties.

• Life Learning Center, $498k, which includes Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties.

• Covington Partners, $225k, which includes Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.

• Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, $125K, for Project Renew, which includes Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.

• Kentucky Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, $500k, which includes Campbell and Kenton counties.

Several allocations were “statewide.” See specifics here.