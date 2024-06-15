Amgen, Blue & Co. and Delta Dental named 2024 Best Places to Work in Kentucky

Amgen, Blue & Co., LLC, and Delta Dental of Kentucky were ranked the 2024 Best Places to Work in Kentucky by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM).

At the 20th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky awards ceremony, presented by CHI Saint Joseph Health, over 1,000 attendees celebrated the 100 recognized Kentucky companies for their dedication to improving workplace environments.

The companies on the 2024 list were announced in March, with rankings revealed at the awards ceremony. The 100 winning companies participated in a comprehensive survey and were ranked accordingly. The list includes three categories: small (15-149 employees), medium (150-499 employees), and large (500+ employees), based on U.S. employees, with only Kentucky employees surveyed.

Amgen: At Amgen, employees understand their crucial role in the mission of serving every patient, every time. The Louisville Distribution Center team is motivated to ensure the rapid, reliable, and safe supply of medicines to hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities. Amgen attracts diverse, capable individuals and fosters an environment of inclusion, respect, and responsibility. Teamwork, collaboration, and fun are key elements, with peers cherishing coworkers’ identities and finding new ways to contribute to Amgen’s mission. The Louisville site supports various local organizations and provides appreciation, engagement, and benefits to employees who prioritize safety, quality, and compliance. Amgen has been ranked first and made the list four years in a row.

Blue & Co., LLC: The ongoing growth of Blue is driven by the skills and talents of its employees. Blue provides award-winning training and encourages continual personal and professional development. Employees’ feedback is thoughtfully considered and acted upon. Blue fosters a culture of caring through active community involvement in each office. The Blue Foundation supports numerous community causes. Efforts are made to create connections through business and social interactions, with opportunities to show gratitude personally and publicly. Long-term success is supported through events like chili cook-offs, cornhole tournaments, and local service projects. Blue and Co., LLC has made the Best Places to Work in Kentucky list for 13 consecutive years and was previously ranked sixth in the medium category.

Delta Dental of Kentucky: A not-for-profit insurance benefits company headquartered in Louisville with satellite locations in Bowling Green and Covington, is Kentucky’s largest dental benefit plan administrator. They provide vision, life, and disability benefits to corporations and individuals, serving nearly 790,000 smiles across the Commonwealth. DDKY believes everyone deserves a happy and healthy smile and supports this mission through benefit and philanthropic programs. The Delta Dental of Kentucky Foundation donates over $1.5M annually to organizations providing dental care and community support to underserved populations. With 84 employees and exceptional tenure and satisfaction, feedback shows employees feel valued, celebrated, respected, and part of the Delta Dental family. Delta Dental of Kentucky, previously ranked third in the small category, has made the list for nine years.

Now in its 20th year, the Best Places to Work in Kentucky program has recognized a combined 359 unique Kentucky companies with 248 of those making the list more than once. Special recognition to Dean Dorton for making the list each of the 20 years.

“In Kentucky, HR professionals are at the forefront of guiding the workforce through the dynamic landscape of modern work. These leaders have tackled intricate post-pandemic business hurdles, from crafting ethical policies for telework and artificial intelligence use to opening space for employees to discuss and prioritize mental health. HR professionals persistently devise tactics to attract, recruit, and retain top-tier talent. Serving as invaluable strategic allies to CEOs, HR professionals propel Kentucky’s employers forward with adaptive advantage,” said KYSHRM Chair, Patricia Williams, SHRM-SCP.

According to Kentucky Chamber President and CEO, Ashli Watts, “In order to help Kentucky’s economy thrive, we must be able to educate and employ current Kentuckians, while also creating workplaces that attract talent from outside of the state. The Best Places program does just that.”

For more details about Best Places to Work in Kentucky, visit bestplacestoworkkentucky.com.

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce