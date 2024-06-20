Applications are now open for 2024 Kentucky Crafted program; deadline August 15

The Kentucky Arts Council is now taking 2024 applications for the Kentucky Crafted Program.

Kentucky Crafted is an arts marketing program that provides assistance to visual and craft artists through networking, promotional and sales opportunities and business training.

The purpose of the program is to support professional visual and craft artists and promote a diverse selection of high quality art in Kentucky. In addition to being added to the Kentucky Crafted Directory, adjudicated visual and craft artists are eligible to exhibit at the Kentucky Crafted Market and other events sponsored by the program.

Visual and craft artists who do original work in any medium, are full-time residents of Kentucky and are 18 years of age or older are eligible to apply. Applicants should have a well-developed body of work and some experience marketing their work.

Potential applicants should read through the complete application guidelines prior to starting their application.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 15 at 4:30 p.m. Online Q&A sessions with staff will be available to prospective applicants. To learn more about upcoming sessions, sign up for notifications online.

Kentucky Arts Council