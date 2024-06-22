Attorney Chase Cox convicted of breaking into woman’s apartment, sentencing Tuesday

Attorney General Russell Coleman announced that action by the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the jury conviction of Chase Cox, 31, an attorney from Campbell County, for unlawfully trespassing into a home,\.

A Campbell County jury found Cox, who had a law office in Covington, guilty of one count of Criminal Trespass First Degree (Class A Misdemeanor) and one count of Criminal Mischief Third Degree (Class B Misdemeanor).

The jury recommended a six-month sentence and $500 fine for the criminal trespass as well as a 90-day sentence and $250 fine for the criminal mischief.

During the trial, Cox admitted to violating a court order to stay away from the victim. As a result, Cox was found in contempt of court and sentenced him to 30 days of home incarceration and electronic monitoring.

Apparently Cox and the woman had had a long term relationship and at one time had lived together.

Sentencing on the charges is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25.

“Our Office is willing to work with our Commonwealth’s Attorney colleagues to prosecute the difficult cases and hold criminals accountable,” said Attorney General Coleman. “Across Kentucky, our prosecutors and detectives are collaborating every day with local law enforcement to better protect Kentucky families.”

The Newport Police Department investigated the case with assistance from Detective Eric Long of the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI). Assistant Attorneys General Amanda Morgan and Todd Willard prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.

Office of the Attorney General