Beechwood Independent Schools hosting AI Summit for Educators with Holly Clark

Artificial Intelligence is a hot topic in any industry, particularly in education where teachers are preparing todayʼs students for a rapidly changing future workforce.

Beechwood Independent Schools saw an opportunity to partner with AI experts from across the country and today during the AI Summit for Educators, experts will provide regional educators with critical tools and techniques to level up studentsʼ skills in responsible use of AI.

The Fort Mitchell PreK-12 school district will host the summit in partnership with Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services.

Keynote speaker Holly Clark, author of AI Infused Classroom, has supported teachers across the country who want to embed AI in education.

Sheʼll be joined by industry leaders in education, as well as in healthcare, informatics, law, policy, energy, and finance, who will share how AI has impacted their fields, and how students can be better prepared for their futures.

“Artificial intelligence is changing the landscape of our economy and workforce,” said Beechwood Superintendent Dr. Mike Stacy. “Itʼs critical that students not only become familiar with AI, but also learn how to use it responsibly because it will be part of their daily lives at college, at work, and in their homes. The AI Summit at Beechwood is an excellent opportunity to give educators the tools they need to successfully support todayʼs students.”

Teachers, administrators, and school staff across Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati will discuss the ethics of AI as well as ways to embed artificial intelligence into their curriculum, remove the stigma, and equip students with skills for AI-powered careers.

Beechwood Independent Schools