Bridge repairs on Licking River Bridge begin today — one lane open in each direction

Bridge repairs on the KY 8 Licking River Bridge over the Licking River in Kenton and Campbell Counties will begin on today to allow Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews to replace rivets and bolts, and add steel plates to reinforce the steel.

Vehicular traffic will remain in the current traffic pattern with one lane maintained in each direction on the bridge. Crews will be on-site between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The bridge repairs will require a sidewalk closure during working hours on the southern portion of the bridge between the roundabout in Campbell County (mile point 0.26) to east of the intersection of KY 8 (Fourth Street) and Garrard Street in Kenton County (mile point 7.61). This sidewalk portion will reopen when crews are not present.

Pedestrian access will be maintained on the northern portion of the bridge.

The first portion of the repair project is expected to be completed Friday, July 12.

Crews will return to the site in mid-July for a second portion of the repair project. KYTC will advise when the second portion of the project will be completed. Once a final inspection is completed following the repairs, the current bridge weight limit will be re-evaluated.

While the bridge remains safe for vehicles and pedestrians, a recent inspection found deterioration in some of its steel. The bridge had been posted at 17 tons.



KYTC bridge engineering analysis showed the reduced weight limit and traffic changes are needed as a precaution, and to prevent further damage until the structure could be repaired. On May 6, KYTC posted a 12-ton weight limit on the bridge.

The reduced weight limit will impact school buses from using the bridge at this river crossing. The crossing’s previous 17-ton reduced weight limit already limits use by fire trucks, loaded garbage trucks, loaded tractor trailers and Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) buses.

Prohibited vehicles should detour using the KY 1120 (11th Street) Bridge crossing between Newport and Covington, or find another alternate route.

KYTC District 6