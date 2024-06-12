Brighton Center, Neighborhood Foundations celebrate a NKY Scholar House milestone — 100 degrees earned

Staff report

Brighton Center and the Neighborhood Foundations of Newport have celebrated a milestone as 100-plus degrees and certifications have been earned by residents of the Northern Kentucky Scholar House since its opening in the Fall of 2015.

The organizations held a celebration at the Scholar House on Tuesday. There were brief remarks from Wonda Winkler, president and CEO of Brighton Center, Tom Guidulgi Jr., mayor of Newport, and Tom Guidugli, executive director of Neighborhood Foundations, as well as tours, and refreshments for attendees.

Northern Kentucky Scholar house is part of a comprehensive statewide, two-generation self-sufficiency program that provides affordable housing, child development services, and case management support. Priority is given to single-parent families as they work to pursue a degree in higher education.

Northern Kentucky Scholar House is located at the corner of Sixth Street & Patterson Street in Newport. The site houses 42 two-bedroom and 6 three-bedroom apartments and a high-quality child development center, Early Scholars Child Development Center, on the same campus.

While single parents are enrolled in Northern Kentucky Scholar House and attending school, supports are offered in:

• Housing, where Section 8 subsidy will keep housing costs low for 48 apartments,

• Educational and economic support programs, where parents are connected with other existing economic supports, such as child care assistance, food stamps, work-study programs, financial aid, and provided life skills consisting of on-site workshops and activities that support parents in their roles as students, parents, heads of household, and future employees,

• On-site Child Care, where children from 6 weeks to school age receive care in an enriching environment (licensed and 5-STAR rated Center) while the parent is in school

The Northern Kentucky Scholar House provides the support necessary for single parents to earn post-secondary education and achieve gainful employment leading to long-term self-sufficiency, and at the same time, their children receive quality child care to help them succeed in school and in life.

To date, this service has meant that residents of the house have earned over 100 degrees and certifications — and that is something worthy of celebration.