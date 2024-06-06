British Airways, CVG celebrate one year anniversary of region’s only flight to United Kingdom

British Airways (BA) on Wednesday celebrated its one-year anniversary at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). The route is the only nonstop flight to the United Kingdom in Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana.

During its first year, British Airways operated 460 flights, flying tens of thousands of customers and loads of cargo to and from the Cincinnati region. CVG and British Airways acontinue to expand the partnership with a focus on innovative technologies.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this special milestone,” said British Airways Chief Planning and Strategy Officer Neil Chernoff. “Over the past year, British Airways has become an integral part of the Cincinnati travel landscape, offering customers an elevated customer experience through our convenient connections to London and beyond.”

“This one-year anniversary of British Airways’ nonstop service between CVG and London Heathrow is meaningful for our community,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer of CVG. “The flight is having a tremendous impact on business travel, economic development, and tourism between the UK and our region, and we are grateful to our partners at British Airways.”

Service between Cincinnati and London operates five times weekly during the current summer flying season and four times weekly during the winter flying season. All aircraft serving CVG offer a variety of quintessentially British onboard experiences with three distinct cabins – Club World (business), World Traveler Plus (premium economy) and World Traveler (economy).

Summer schedule between London (LHR) and Cincinnati (CVG) operates on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The flight schedule is as follows:

• LHR – CVG: 4:05 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

• CVG – LHR: 9:30 p.m. – 10:15 a.m. (+1)

The transatlantic corridor is vital for movement of trade. In September 2023, IAG Cargo opened the route for the transportation of time and temperature sensitive products such as vaccines, medicinal drugs, and clinical trial medication.

Working with British Airways’ parent company, IAG, CVG is exploring what’s new and next for the benefit of travelers, the airport campus, and the global industry. There are two programs taking place now:

• Autonomous tug technology Starting in the summer of 2024, IAG is partnering with Aurrigo International plc (Aurrigo) to deploy and demonstrate its autonomous tractor, Auto-DollyTug, at CVG. The tug will autonomously transport cargo flown in and out on British Airways’ nonstop flight from CVG to London Heathrow. This deployment will demonstrate the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors—including airports, airlines, and ground handlers—in integrating cutting-edge technology to enhance efficiency, and sustainability in airport operations. Auto-DollyTug is incredibly unique in that it automates the loading and unloading of the unit load device (ULD) from the cargo hall to the high loader with its robotic arms, and it transports the ULD on board the vehicle itself with the ability to tow four more standard dollies. The vehicle is set to arrive at CVG in the coming weeks. • AI powered sign language CVG is the first North American airport to integrate Ai American Sign Language (ASL) technology through a partnership with Signapse. The tech has been deployed on the trains at CVG, and now is operating at British Airways’ boarding gate. Ai ASL integration allows for a seamless journey for deaf passengers, relaying travel and safety information to passengers who may otherwise miss audible messaging. This accessibility pilot program is currently operating through November.

British Airways