Building Industry Association of NKY takes home eight of 19 Association Excellence Awards from NAHB

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) has been recognized with eight Association Excellence Awards (AEA) from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) out of a total of 19 available nationwide categories for their work in 2023.

“Winning 8 of the 19 possible Association Excellence Awards is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our leadership and staff team,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “This recognition highlights our commitment to excellence in the field of organizational management of builders associations and our ongoing efforts to enhance the industry in our community through outstanding efforts.”

“I am inspired by the outstanding achievements of our local associations that won AEA honors this year,” said Natalie Fryer, EOC President and Executive Officer of the HBA of Fayetteville. “Their dedication to excellence, innovation, and community impact sets a high standard for all of us. These associations are shining examples of what can be accomplished with vision, hard work, and a commitment to quality.”

BIA Association Excellence Awards for 2023:

• Communications Pillar – Best Web 2.0 Program – Social Media Structured Marketing and Audience Build • Communications Pillar – Best Public Relations Program Conducted – 90 media stories in 2023 • Education Pillar – Best Workforce Development Plan Implemented – Covington Academy of Heritage Trades • Government Affairs Pillar – Best Government Affairs Effort – Locally – Pool Deck Occupancy • Operations Pillar – Best Association Operations Program Administered – Covington Academy of Heritage Trades 501(c)3 formation • Operations Pillar – Best Community Service Project Conducted – Learning Grove and NaviGo Scholars Program • Membership Pillar – Best Council Development Program – Commercial Council Events • Revenue Pillar – Best Revenue Effort – Non-Parade, Tour, or Show – Kenton County ARPA Subrecipient Grant

The Association Excellence Awards is an annual program designed to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of state and local builders’ associations and executive officers in the field of association management. EOC membership is comprised of the staff executives who direct more than 600 NAHB-affiliated state and local builders’ associations representing more than 140,000 builders in communities across the United States.

The BIA has been awarded 45 Association Excellence Awards since the program’s inception in 1990. During Miller’s tenure as the Executive Vice President of the association the BIA has garnered 29 such awards for the organization’s work since 2009. During that period the association has been recognized 6 times for its efforts involving the Enzweiler Building Institute and like Workforce Development initiatives. Other awards over the past years have been earned for Council development, non-dues revenue, communications, and services to members. For the last four years straight, the BIA has been recognized for excellence in operations.

To learn more about the Association Excellence Awards, go to www.nahb.org/aea.

