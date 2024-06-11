Celebrate Italian heritage (deliciously) at Newport Italianfest June 13-16 in Festival Park — free to all

Staff report

Celebrate Italian heritage at Newport Italianfest from June 13-16, at Newport Festival Park with free admission for all — and where “everybody’s Italian.”

Enjoy a local, iconic festival — with a vibrant atmosphere, live entertainment, delicious Italian cuisine, and stunning Ohio River views. Fun and festivities for the whole family.

Founded in 1991 by Thomas Guidugli and Jerry Peluso, Newport Italianfest has grown into a premier event, attracting over 120,000 visitors annually.

Be among the crowd to savor authentic dishes from local favorites like Pompilio’s and Alfio’s Buon Cibo, plus food trucks offering delights like Chicken Parmigiana and Italian Hoagies.

Family fun includes caricatures, face painting, and inflatables with a wristband. The festival features live music from both internationally recognized Italian musicians and local talent, including new acts like Dr. Zoot and Aaron Caruso Band, alongside favorites like Pete Wagner Band and Moreno Fruzzetti.

Located on Riverboat Row between the Taylor-Southgate and Purple People Bridges, Newport Italianfest offers something for everyone, from food and music to historic photographs of Italian families.

Immerse yourself in this beloved tradition.

See details here.