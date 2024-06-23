Chase & Cole Fischer Memorial 5K raises $128k for Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cinci

Staff report

The Chase & Cole Fischer Memorial 5K in Villa Hills raised an amazing $128,000 Saturday for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati.

Villa Madonna Academcy alumni Adam Kolar, Sydney Short, and Tommy Wenning planed the event in memory of Cole and Chase Fisher, brothers who died last summer in a tragic boating accident at Lake Cumberland. They are the sons of Greg and Amy Fischer of Villa Hills.

The brothers were active volunteeers at the Boys and Girls Club and their friends wanted to give back to the organizations that meant so much to them.

More than 800 runners and walkers turnout our for the 5k that started and finished at Villa Madonna Academy.

Photos from the event (provided) show that a good time was had by all: