Cincinnati Museum Center’s new Advancing Health exhibit explores interworkings of nine body systems

Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) is taking you inside your body and the systems that make it run – no Magic School Bus required. Get cellular, zap bacteria and ride the cardiovascular superhighway in the upcoming exhibit Advancing Health presented by Mayfield Brain and Spine. The new permanent exhibit opens July 12.

Advancing Health turns the body inside out, revealing how it works, the steps to keep it healthy and the breakthroughs that help us back to good health. As you explore body systems – cell-by-cell and as one complex system – you’ll learn how to better listen to your body, how to better care for yourself and maybe even how to care for others.

“Advancing Health is an exhibit about you, where you can zoom inside your own body to explore how it functions and how technology has helped when systems fail,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center. “We want to nurture minds and bodies. With this new exhibit and the support of Mayfield Brain & Spine, we will educate the next generation of healthy individuals who will shape the future of health and care.”

Throughout the exhibit, interactive stations let you power the body systems. Giant alveoli demonstrate how your lungs work and how gas is exchanged as you inflate them. A large projection screen puts you in the scene as your muscles, bones and ligaments move your body. Do your best Arnold impression and pump muscles to see how they work in pairs and how electrical currents zip through your muscles. You can even try your hand at a laparoscopic procedure and discover firsthand the benefits to patients and the challenges for surgeons.

By bringing internal body systems to the surface and putting health care professionals who nurture them in the spotlight, Advancing Health helps you understand more about those systems, medical innovations and how that knowledge can improve your own health and the health of your community.

“The health care exhibits included in Advancing Health are a creative, engaging way to teach valuable lessons about how the human body functions and heals,” said neurosurgeon Dr. Andrew Ringer, chair of the Mayfield Brain and Spine Board of Directors. “Generations of Greater Cincinnatians have lived healthier, more productive lives because of Mayfield expertise. This collaboration with Cincinnati Museum Center is another way we serve the community that is our home.”

The new exhibit is organized into nine sections:

• Heart

• Blood

• Lungs

• Muscles

• Bones

• Brain, Nerves & Spine

• Mental Health

• Immune System

• Digestion

As you explore a range of medical careers through local health professionals, participate in guided mindfulness moments, and spot, contain, and neutralize harmful bacteria, you’re developing skills and curiosity to advance your own health and the health of others.

Advancing Health will be the latest permanent addition to CMC’s Museum of Natural History and Science and the 18 new or updated exhibit made possible through the Champion More Curiosity Campaign.

Contributions from the State of Ohio and the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission also supported the project.

Advancing Health opens July 12.

Cincinnati Museum Center